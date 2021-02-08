Shortenings Market – Industry Status and Development Trend Analysis Till 2027|Cargill, Bunge Limited, Conagra Brands

Los Angeles United States: The global Shortenings market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Shortenings market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Shortenings market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: Cargill, Bunge Limited, Conagra Brands, Wilmar International Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO), Ventura Foods, LLC, Manildra Group, AAK AB, Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Shortenings market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Shortenings market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Shortenings market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Shortenings market.

Segmentation by Product: , Oil, Butter, Tallow, Lard, Others

Segmentation by Application: Bakery products, Confectionery products, Snacks & savory products, Others

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Shortenings market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Shortenings market

Showing the development of the global Shortenings market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Shortenings market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Shortenings market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Shortenings market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Shortenings market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Shortenings market. In order to collect key insights about the global Shortenings market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Shortenings market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Shortenings market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Shortenings market to triangulate the data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Shortenings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Shortenings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Shortenings market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Shortenings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Shortenings market?

Table of Contents

1 Shortenings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Shortenings

1.2 Shortenings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Shortenings Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Oil

1.2.3 Butter

1.2.4 Tallow

1.2.5 Lard

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Shortenings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Shortenings Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Bakery products

1.3.3 Confectionery products

1.3.4 Snacks & savory products

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Shortenings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Shortenings Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Shortenings Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Shortenings Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Shortenings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Shortenings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Shortenings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Shortenings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Shortenings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Shortenings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Shortenings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Shortenings Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Shortenings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Shortenings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Shortenings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Shortenings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Shortenings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Shortenings Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Shortenings Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Shortenings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Shortenings Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Shortenings Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Shortenings Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Shortenings Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Shortenings Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Shortenings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Shortenings Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Shortenings Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Shortenings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Shortenings Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Shortenings Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Shortenings Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Shortenings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Shortenings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Shortenings Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Shortenings Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Shortenings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Shortenings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Shortenings Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Cargill

6.1.1 Cargill Corporation Information

6.1.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Cargill Shortenings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Cargill Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Cargill Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Bunge Limited

6.2.1 Bunge Limited Corporation Information

6.2.2 Bunge Limited Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Bunge Limited Shortenings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Bunge Limited Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Bunge Limited Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Conagra Brands

6.3.1 Conagra Brands Corporation Information

6.3.2 Conagra Brands Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Conagra Brands Shortenings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Conagra Brands Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Conagra Brands Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Wilmar International Limited

6.4.1 Wilmar International Limited Corporation Information

6.4.2 Wilmar International Limited Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Wilmar International Limited Shortenings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Wilmar International Limited Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Wilmar International Limited Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.5.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Corporation Information

6.5.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Shortenings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO)

6.6.1 International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO) Corporation Information

6.6.2 International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO) Shortenings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO) Product Portfolio

6.6.5 International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO) Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Ventura Foods, LLC

6.6.1 Ventura Foods, LLC Corporation Information

6.6.2 Ventura Foods, LLC Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Ventura Foods, LLC Shortenings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Ventura Foods, LLC Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Ventura Foods, LLC Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Manildra Group

6.8.1 Manildra Group Corporation Information

6.8.2 Manildra Group Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Manildra Group Shortenings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Manildra Group Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Manildra Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 AAK AB

6.9.1 AAK AB Corporation Information

6.9.2 AAK AB Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 AAK AB Shortenings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 AAK AB Product Portfolio

6.9.5 AAK AB Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

6.10.1 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) Corporation Information

6.10.2 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) Shortenings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) Recent Developments/Updates

7 Shortenings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Shortenings Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Shortenings

7.4 Shortenings Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Shortenings Distributors List

8.3 Shortenings Customers

9 Shortenings Market Dynamics

9.1 Shortenings Industry Trends

9.2 Shortenings Growth Drivers

9.3 Shortenings Market Challenges

9.4 Shortenings Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Shortenings Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Shortenings by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Shortenings by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Shortenings Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Shortenings by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Shortenings by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Shortenings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Shortenings by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Shortenings by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

