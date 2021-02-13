UFC 258 is set for a huge evening when Kamaru Usman makes his 2021 debut against Gilbert Burns at the UFC APEX Center, Las Vegas. Can the Nigerian Nightmare triumph over number two-ranked Burns to retain his welterweight belt? Here’s how to watch a Usman vs Burns free live stream and the rest of the UFC 258 card wherever you are in the world.

UFC FREE LIVE STREAM

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns

Main event: 3am GMT / 10pm ET

3am GMT / 10pm ET Date: 14th/13th Feb (UK/US)

14th/13th Feb (UK/US) Location: UFC APEX Center, Las Vegas, USA

UFC APEX Center, Las Vegas, USA Free stream: DAZN free trial (EU, details below)

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today

US stream: $64.99 on ESPN+

UK stream: £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass

UFC 258 returns to Sin City this Saturday. The main event will see former team mates Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns go head-to-head in what could swiftly become a Valentine’s Day massacre. The pair were originally due to face off last July, but Burns was forced to withdraw out following a positive Covid-19 test.

Usman (17-1) will be chasing his third defence of his welterweight title, which he won by ripping through Tyron Woodley back in 2019. If he defeats Burns, he’ll break the record for the most consecutive victories in the UFC welterweight division.

Brazilian hardman Gilbert Burns is no pushover. “Durinho” (“little tough one” in Portuguese) crushed former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley himself last May and is considered one of the best ju-jistu artists in the UFC.

The early prelims are set to get underway at 11.30pm GMT on Saturday, followed by the prelims at 1am and the main event at 3am. Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription will be able to watch all of action for free including the main card. Otherwise, here’s how to find a UFC 258 live stream for free from anywhere in the world.

Usman vs Gilbert live stream: watch UFC 258 for free

If you’re lucky enough to live in Italy, Spain or Germany, you can watch UFC 258 for free.

How? DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC 258 live in Italy, Germany and Spain. Subscription to the global sports streaming service costs around $20 per month but new users enjoy a FREE 14-day trial. Good to know, right?

UFC free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Germany, Spain and Italy. Try it free for one month. Cancel at anytime.

DAZN doesn’t have the rights to stream UFC 258 – Usman vs Gilbert – outside of Italy, Spain and Germany. So, if yo’re going to be abroad this weekend? You’ll need to use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial from anywhere. That way, you can access your DAZN account and watch UFC 258 as if you were back in your home country.

Usman vs Gilbert live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC rights holders, you won’t be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

US: UFC 258 live stream – Usman vs. Gilbert

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 258 in the States. Existing subscribers can watch the prelims for free but the main card will be a pay-per-view affair. It’s a one-off fee of $64.99 – ouch!

New subscribers to ESPN+ get a far better deal. They can get a discount bundle that includes a year’s ESPN+ subscription (worth $49.99) plus this weekend’s main card for a total of only $84.99.

UK: UFC 258 live stream – Usman vs. Gilbert

Good news: UFC 258 is NOT a pay-per-view event in the UK. That means you won’t have to shell out any extra cash.

You can watch the whole thing – prelims and main card – on BT Sport 1 HD and via the BT Sport app.

BT Sport customers can download the BT Sport app on PS4, Xbox, Apple TV, NOW TV and Samsung Smart TVs (2015 models onwards).

Coverage of the prelims starts at 1am on the morning of Sunday 14th February. What better way to kick off Valentines, right? The big fight – Usman vs. Gilbert – is due around 3am Sunday.

Don’t fancy staying up? The entire card will be available, spoiler-free, right after the event on the BT Sport app.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25

Open to all, the this pass offers access to all four BT Sport channels through the BT Sport app on TVs, tablets, mobiles and more. Sports include UFC, Champions League football, Heineken Cup and more.

BT Sport for BT customers £15 per month

Watch the main event of UFC, Champions League football and plenty more besides or go for Big Sport package which includes the NOW TV Sky Sports Pass (RRP £40 per month) and all BT Sport channels.

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month. Non-BT customers can buy a no-commitment BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 and enjoy all four BT Sports channels for 30 days.

EE mobile customers can get a free 3-month trial of BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150. You can cancel the trial at any time.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It’s also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers: Deals from £30 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.

The other option is to buy a UFC Fight Pass. If you want to stream the main card live, you’ll need the annual pass, which costs £72 and includes over 1,000 hours of live combat sports.

Prefer to listen to the commentary? Full radio commentary for the event will be live on talkSPORT 2.

Australia: UFC 258 live stream – Usman vs. Gilbert

(Image credit: Fox Sports)

If you want to watch UFC 258 in Australia, you’ll need to pay-per-view via Foxtel Main Event.

It’ll cost AU$54.95. Live coverage of the main event starts around 2pm AEST on Sunday 14th February 2021, or you can watch the replay whenever suits.

UFC 258 fight card

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez

Prelims

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

Rudolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin

Early Prelims

Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher

Gabriel Green vs. Philip Rowe

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick