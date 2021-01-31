Global SUGAR FREE CHOCOLATE Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Polyol Sweeteners Market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 3.6 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Polyol sweeteners are a category of low-calorie sweeteners used as a flavoring agent, bulking agent, and humectant. Surging demand for healthy and low-calorie products among the global populace has rendered the market lucrative for the manufacturers of polyol sweeteners. To cater to the increasing demand for polyol sweeteners and the changing consumer preferences, the market players are focusing on their research and development activities to launch new and innovative products in the global market. Manufacturers of polyol sweeteners are also introducing safe and healthier sugar substitutes in the market to exploit the emerging growth opportunities and gain a higher edge in the competitive market.

Key Developments

In December 2016, Archer Daniels Midland Company expanded its production capacity for sweeteners and starches in Bulgaria and Turkey to cater to the rising demand for polyol sweeteners in the Middle East.

In December 2016, Cargill expanded its presence in China by introducing an innovation center in China to produce innovative and new flavored products such as sweeteners, starches, animal protein, edible oils, and cocoa.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Polyol Sweeteners Market are

Ingredion Incorporated (US),

DuPont de Nemours (US),

Tereos (France),

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Roquette Freres S.A. (France),

Batory Foods (US),

Gulshan Polyol Limited (India),

American International Foods Inc. (US),

Sudzucker (Germany),

Cargill (US),

Beckman Kenko (Germany),

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US),

Fraken Biochem (China),

DFI Corporation (US),

Novagreen Inc. (Canada)

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland)

Market Segment

The global polyol sweeteners market is segmented by type, form, and application.

Based on type, the global polyol sweeteners market has been segmented into xylitol, erythritol, sorbitol, isomalt, maltitol, and others. The sorbitol segment is projected to dominate the market and register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the surging demand of sorbitol in various applications as a polyol artificial sweetener, mainly personal care and cosmetics. It is used in personal care and cosmetics as a flavoring agent, artificial sweetener, and to retain moisture. It is also used to regulate proper bowel movement by functioning as a laxative and drawing water into the large intestine.

Based on application, the global polyol sweeteners market has been segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. The food and beverages segment are further segregated into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, sweet and savory snacks, and others. The food & beverages segment is expected to garner the largest revenue share of the global polyol sweeteners market throughout the review period. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for bakery and confectionery products, an application in which polyol sweeteners are widely used. Increasing consumer preferences for low-calorie products are driving the growth of food & beverages segment as polyol sweeteners are suitable low-calorie artificial sweeteners. However, the pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of polyol sweeteners as a substitute for sucrose syrup to decrease the risk of dental decay. In addition, these artificial sweeteners are also used as a bodying agent in tablets, syrups, and elixirs.

