Digital Payment Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast

Market Analysis

The digital payment market is predicted to touch USD 120,245.9 million at a whopping 16.77% CAGR between 2018- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Digital payment, simply put, is a payment method that is done through a digital mode. Here, both the payee and payer use digital modes for sending and receiving money. Digital payment is also known as electronic payment. This payment does not involve any hard cash.

Various factors are propelling the global digital payment market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include the increasing awareness about the different perks of digital payment usage, reliable and safer than traditional methods with less scope for robbery and theft, the proliferation of smartphones, government initiatives to promote digital payment, and proliferation of mobile payments. Additional factors adding market growth include digital innovation and the adoption of advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and blockchain. Additional factors fuelling market growth include the growing demand for better customer experience, an increase in e-commerce industries, increasing use of mobile wallets to make transactions, global digitalization, and increasing use of digital payment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Region Analysis

Based on the region, the global digital payment market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America is predicted to spearhead the market over the forecast period. The existence of leading digital payment solution providers, spreading out of the mobile commerce industry, developed digital economy, customer willingness, reliable network infrastructure and broadband, & inclination of cashless payments & banking economy contributing to the increasing cashless transactions are adding to the global digital payment market growth in the region.

The global digital payment market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. The proliferation of digitalization, favorable initiatives by the government to use digital payments, especially in developing countries, increase in SMEs, expanding consumer base, and booming e-commerce industry is adding to the global digital payment market growth in the region.

