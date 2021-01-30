GPS Tracker Market Insights by Size, Growth, Trends, Share, Competitive Analysis By Emerging Technology and Advancement

Market Overview

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global market for GPS trackers is expected to generate significant revenue of USD 2.72 billion at a moderate 14.42% CAGR over the review period (2018 to 2023).

Drivers and Restraints

The adoption of a GPS tracking system is observed mainly for safety purposes in transportation, fleet management, patrols, and asset tracking, among others, affects the growth of the global GPS tracker market. The effect of GPS tracker software has enhanced connectivity with precision navigation and tracking, smartphones, and simpler operations. Also, the deployment of GPS trackers to reduce labour costs, enhance customer service, control field staff activities and eradicate employee theft is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. The proliferation of cloud technology providing scalable and versatile storage and mobile connectivity along with IoT ‘s prominence is expected to create new possibilities in the forecast-period to tackle traditional challenges. The GPS tracker market is bound to be constrained by the lack of global standards to create GPS tracking devices.

Regional Analysis

The global GPS tracker market has been geographically analyzed in four major regions, namely Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East and Africa and Latin America).

Increasing demand for efficient fleet management by many US suppliers of transportation and logistics services is driving the growth of the North American region’s industry. The increasing usage by law enforcement agencies of GPS monitoring devices is also promoting market growth in the North American Region. Besides, the rising demand for GPS trackers for building assets and logistics drive the growth of GPS trackers in Mexico. The North American region generating revenue worth USD 343.17 billion in 2017 and is poised to rise at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The leading market players identified by MRFR in the global market are Laipac Technology, Inc., Orbocomm Inc., Atrack Technology Inc., Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd, TomTom International BV, Calamp Corp, Verizon Wireless, Sony Mobile Communications Inc, Sierra Wireless Inc, Spy Tech, Inc, and Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

