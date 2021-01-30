Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights
Cosmetic dentistry is the dental work that helps improve the look of a person's teeth. The
treatment includes teeth whitening, straightening, reshaping, and realignment. There are
several other cosmetic dental services, which include cosmetic gum surgery, tooth contouring
and reshaping, tooth colored fillings, composite bonding, dental implants, and inlays and
onlays. Technological advancements have also allowed the application of novel techniques.
The high cost of dental imaging procedures and lack of reimbursement options hinder the
growth of this market. The global cosmetic dentistry market is dominated by many key market
players. These players are engaged in new product launches and tactical partnerships to brace
their market position. For instance, in April 2017, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. announced the
distribution of NovaBone Dental Putty in over 40 countries within the Middle East, Africa, Latin
America, Asia-Pacific, and the selected markets in Europe.
Regional Analysis
A booming need for a more aesthetic appeal in the field of cosmetic dentistry is being observed
worldwide. The rising demand for dental implants and orthodontic appliances in developing
markets has caused a growth emission in dental tourism.
The market in the Americas is expected to boost the global cosmetic dentistry market owing to
technological advances and increasing procedures for aesthetic purposes. This is largely
attributed to the accessibility of an urban healthcare infrastructure. The European market is
expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support from the healthcare
sector coupled with the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases. Moreover, the rising
demand for dental implants and orthodontic appliances in developing markets of Asia-Pacific
have prospered the field of dental tourism. The market in the Middle East and Africa accounts
for the smallest share as the cost of dental imaging instruments and the procedure is
exorbitant.
Segmentation
The global cosmetic dentistry market has been segmented into product type and end-user.
The market, based on product type, has been segmented into dental systems and equipment,
dental implants, dental bridges, dental veneers, dental crowns, orthodontic braces, inlays and
onlays, and bonding agents. The dental systems and equipment segment is further sub-
segmented into instrument delivery systems, dental chairs, handpieces, light cure equipment,
CAD/CAM systems, scaling units, dental lasers, and dental radiology equipment. The dental
radiology equipment are further sub-segmented into extra-oral radiology equipment, intra-oral
radiology equipment, and cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanners. The dental
implants market covers titanium implants and zirconium implants. The dental bridges market is
sub-segmented into traditional bridges, cantilever bridges, and Maryland bridges. The
orthodontic braces market is sub-segmented into fixed braces and removable braces.
The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals and dental clinics.
The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the
Middle East and Africa.
Key Players
Some of the key players in the global cosmetic dentistry market are 3M Company, Danaher
Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc., Align
Technology, Inc., Biolase, Inc., Planmeca Oy, A-dec Inc., Q & M Dental Group, Bicon, LLC, Cortex
Dental Implants, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Denxy Technology Co., Limited, and Remedent NV.
NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry
verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better
analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
