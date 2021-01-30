Global Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2027

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the Global Medical Nitrile Gloves Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and reach USD 2,819 Million by 2027.

Nitrile medical gloves are primarily used across the health care and food industry, as a protection tool to avoid cross-infection between caregivers and patients. These benefits include excellent strength, durability, and barrier protection against bloodborne pathogens.

The growth of the global medical nitrile gloves market can be contributed to the growing need for rescue medication, high demand for medical gloves, including nitrile gloves, due to outbreak of COVID-19 globally, and increasing prevalence of chronic communicable diseases

Furthermore, rising incidences of acute and chronic diseases, increasing concerns about safety and sanitation, stringent regulations about the usage of personal protective equipment are also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of nitrile gloves, cost burden on manufacturers, hygienic products in rural areas are expected to restrain the growth of the global medical nitrile gloves market.

Several key players are keen on developing new products. For example, In October 2017, 3M launched a new product for hand protection, gloves provide physical protection from cuts. In March 2019, Ansell, a leading company providing safety solutions, launched MICROFLEXMidKnight XTRA, an exam grade nitrile glove that has been examined against both fentanyl and gastric acid to simulate real-world overdose situations. Moreover, in February 2020, Ansell Limited announces the acquisition of Careplus Group to support rapid development in surgical gloves

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas region held the largest market in 2019, owing to the rise in chronic diseases. The medical nitrile gloves market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European medical nitrile gloves market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The medical nitrile gloves market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the increasing incidence rate of diseases and sanitation awareness, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The medical nitrile gloves market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

Global Medical Nitrile Gloves Market has been segmented based on the Type, Usage, Application, Distribution Channel, and End User.

Based on the Type, the global medical nitrile market has been segmented into Powdered and non-Powdered Gloves. The non-powdered segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the ban on powdered gloves by FDA.

On the basis of usage, the market has been segmented into reusable and disposable. The disposable gloves are expected to hold a major market share owing to their growing popularity amongst the users.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into Medical & Healthcare, Food Industry, and Cleaning Industry. The medical and healthcare is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to its highest use of gloves.

The market based on end-user has been segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and Rehabilitation Centers. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the larger disease affected patient interaction in hospitals.

The market based on the distribution channel has been segmented direct selling and medical store. The direct selling segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to demand in hospitals and hospitals prefer direct selling over medical stores.

Key Players

3M (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), Ansell Healthcare (Australia), SHIELD Scientific (Netherlands), Mercator Medical S.A. (Poland), Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), Supermax Healthcare Limited (UK), Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Atrium Medical Care (Qatar), Kimberly Clerk (US), Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd. (Malaysia)

