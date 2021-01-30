Global Cell Counting Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Cell Counting Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 8.47 Billion in 2018.

Cell counting is important for research and serves as one of the major steps in the majority of experiments. It is effectively utilized for maintaining cell cultures. Moreover, another important application of cell counting can be seen in the diagnosis of chronic diseases like cancer. For instance, an increase in the number of white blood cells (WBC) may indicate the possibility of cancerous growth in the body. Thus, cell counting is important for microbiology, hematology and other medical specialties.

The growth of the global cell counting market is determined by numerous factors such as increasing R&D expenditure, rising prevalence of cancer, and product launches. However, the high cost of devices and product recalls are projected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Global Cell Counting Market is currently dominated by several market players. The key players are involved in product launches, expansion, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions. Recently in April 2019, the Nexcelom Bioscience LLC launched Cellaca MX automated cell counter.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the increase in the incidence of cancer and the presence of well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The cell counting market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European cell counting market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The cell counting market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the presence of a large patient pool and expansion of healthcare facilities, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The cell counting market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The Global Cell Counting Market has been segmented based on product, application, and end-user.

The market, based on type, has been divided into consumables and instruments. The consumable segment is likely to hold maximum market share in the global cell counting market. This due to the repeated purchase of the consumable compared with instrument products.

The global cell counting market based on application has been segregated into research application, clinical & diagnostic application, and others. The research application segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market due to the rising funding for stem cell research.

The end-user segments of the market are pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, research institutes, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market, as these are used cell counting products in research and development of new drugs and therapies.

Key Players

Some of the Key Players in the Global Cell Counting Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Logos Biosystems, Inc. (South Korea), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Abbott Laboratories (US), and others.

