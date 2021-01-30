Global superdisintegrants Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country2025

Oral administration of medical drugs in the form of tablets and capsules is one of the most commonly prescribed methods for drug delivery due to several key factors ranging from being easy to swallow to better chemical stability in this form. Superdisintegrants have become a vital addition to tablets and capsules as they facilitate rapid disintegration of smaller doses than conventional disintegrants making them ideal for various medical applications in the pharmaceutical sector. Market Research Future’s new publication on the global superdisintegrants market has observed the growth of the market at a healthy CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. At the beginning of the forecast period in 2017, the market generated a revenue of USD 371.3 Mn.

The projected rate of growth is anticipated to establish the market at a value of USD 576.2 Mn by the end of the review period in 2023.

The global pharmaceutical industry has witnessed a significant spike in its growth over the past few years, and this growth is expected to continue in the coming years. Many patents on popular drugs have expired or are likely to expire soon, which has prompted the entry of new competitors and the production of generic drugs. Increasing production of generic drugs is expected to cause a rise in demand for superdisintegrants. Moreover, superdisintegrants are used highly in the production of drugs which are aimed at geriatric and pediatric patients as they offer good disintegration and efficacy at low dosages. The ever-expanding aged and infant population is likely to impact the global superdisintegrants market in a positive manner.

Emerging economies offer the global superdisintegrants market with considerable opportunities for growth over the forecast period. The prevalence of several chronic diseases combined with the rapidly expanding healthcare sector in the region will contribute to future growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

MRFR’s analysis of the various segments in the market has been performed on the basis of type, formulation, therapeutic area, and region. Types of superdisintegrants have been segmented into synthetic superdisintegrants, natural disintegrants, and others. Among these, the synthetic superdisintegrants segment has been widely used, making it the most significant market segment. However, the natural superdisintegrants segment is growing at a truly rapid pace due to the growing demand for natural ingredients.

Formulations which include superdisintegrants have been segmented into tablets and capsules. Tablets govern a majority share of the total market, while the capsules segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

Therapeutic areas where superdisintegrants are used have been segmented into gastrointestinal diseases, neurological diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases, hematological diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Among these segments, the gastrointestinal diseases segment is at the forefront of market growth due to the demand for fast acting medicine for these types of diseases. Meanwhile, the oncology segment is growing rapidly and is expected to display the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Led by the U.S, the Americas have captured the largest share of the global superdisintegrants market. The presence of a developed healthcare sector as well as several important market players that have and continue to influence growth and contribute to the sizeable share that this regional market possesses. The region also has a high demand for drugs for many chronic diseases where superdisintegrants are required due to the prevalence of such diseases.

The Asia Pacific superdisintegrants market is likely to grow at the highest pace due to the concentration of rapidly emerging markets in the region. China, Japan, India, and several other country-level markets have a high demand for drugs for chronic diseases. The APAC regional market has several avenues for growth that are expected to open up in the coming years. The regions rapidly growing healthcare sector and the presence of a number of contract manufacturing organizations for pharmaceuticals is likely to have a positive impact on the market.

Key Players

Analysis of the competitive landscape of the global superdisintegrants market includes several important market players such as DFE Pharma, Roquette Freres, BASF SE, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., JRS Pharma, Merck KGaA, DowDuPont Inc., Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, Corel Pharma Chem, and Asahi Kasei Corporation.

