Global Cranial Fixation And Stabilization Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Market Research Future recently published Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025, Concentrates On Restraints, Reimbursement Policies, Technological Advancements, competitive outlook

Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Market Overview

Craniotomy procedures are used to open up a bone flap in the skull to expose the brain. Cranial fixation systems are designed to ensure the stability of flaps during such procedures. They can reduce the surgical time and ensure the strength of flaps. Cranial stabilization systems are required during neurosurgeries and driven by high prevalence of neurological disorders. The global cranial fixation and stabilization market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains historical data, current trends, and future opportunities for the forecast period (2019-2025).

Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Market Scope

The global cranial fixation and stabilization market is predicted to touch a value of USD 2.29 billion by 2025. It can exhibit a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period owing to all surgical procedures involving the head. Rise of minimally invasive surgeries and breakthroughs in instruments demanded for surgeries can bode well for the market. According to the WHO, close to 6.8 million die of neurological conditions annually.

Development of new surgical techniques to assist patients with neurological disorders and the largescale spending on healthcare by nations can be beneficial to the global cranial fixation and stabilization market. Establishment of standards and practices as well as the need for head and neck stabilization during surgeries can evoke the need for cranial fixation & stabilization systems.

However, strict regulations on cranial fixation and stabilization equipment and differing regulations on imports and exports of equipment can hamper the market growth.

Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Market Segmentation

The global cranial fixation and stabilization market is segmented by category, product, type, and end-user.

Category-wise, the market is segmented into cranial stabilization systems and cranial fixation systems. Cranial fixation systems are used for fastening bones after fractures, fastening the skin to bones for trauma victims, and ensuring success in post-surgery. Large number of trauma cases which require the use of these equipment can drive global market growth. On the other hand, cranial stabilization systems can stabilize the head during invasive procedures.

Products in the market include plates, flat tube clamps, skull clamps, meshes, screws, horseshoe headrests, and accessories. Meshes are used in reconstructive surgeries to fix the face. While skull clamps are used in holding the head firmly in place for surgery. Lastly, horseshoe headrests can support and stabilize the head so head movement is still possible.

Types of cranial stabilization and fixation systems include resorbable and non-resorbable. Resorbable systems can account for a smaller share of the global cranial fixation and stabilization market due to being expensive in nature. While, the non-resorbable segment can generate revenue due to being economical in cost and being attached to the head in developing economies.

End-users in the global cranial fixation and stabilization market are ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others. Hospitals are likely to have the lead among the end-user segment till the end of the forecast period due to high volume of neurosurgeries being performed at these centers. While ambulatory surgical centers can also command a significant share of the market due to a large volume of trauma cases being treated at these facilities.

Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Market Regional Analysis

Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions considered in the global cranial fixation and stabilization market.

The Americas had led the global market, with the maximum share of the region belonging to North America. North America records a large number of trauma cases and brain-related injuries and can fuel the demand for cranial stabilization and fixation systems. On the flip side, APAC can register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to large number of road accidents and investments by private players for improving the existing healthcare infrastructure.

Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Market Competition Outlook

Ostomed, Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Changzhou Huida, Evonos, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, DePuy Synthes, Pro Med Instruments, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medicon, Micromar, NEOS Surgery, KLS Martin Group, and Jeil Medical are prominent players in the global cranial fixation and stabilization market.

