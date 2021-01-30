Global Colposcopy Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country2025

Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report on the global colposcopy market predicted a growth for the same by 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). Colposcope is a device that enables specialists in having a better look inside the vaginal area of a woman to diagnose diseases. The instrument finds great utility in determining cervical cancer. The machine is like and electronic microscope with proper lighting and magnification. The traditional one is the optical colposcope but now it has evolved and became digital with video assistance. MRFR in their report included a detail segmental analysis of the market, along with special emphasis on the factors that can spur growth in the coming years.

Segmentation:

MRFR in their detailed report segmented the global colposcopy market by instrument type, instrument portability, application, and end-users.

Based on the instrument type, the colposcopy market can be segmented into optical colposcopes and digital colposcopes. With growing digitization, digital colposcopes are bound to get prominence.

Based on the instrument portability, the colposcopy market includes portable, fixed, and handheld. Fixed segment has significant market share but portable segment is gaining precedence.

Application-wise, the colposcopy market comprises cervical cancer screening, physical examinations, and others. Cervical cancer screening test is one of the major market drivers.

Based on the end-user, the colposcopy market consists hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

MRFR includes mainly four regions; the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA), to geographically analyze the global colposcopy market.

With NGOs taking great initiatives to spread cervical cancer awareness, the Americas is expected to spearhead the global market. At the same time, the regional market is reaping the benefits of the presence of several market leaders who are spending substantially to launch innovative products to facilitate diagnosis.

Europe’s growth can bank substantially on the innovations launched by the influential market players. The awareness regarding various diseases is quite high which leads to the adoption of such methods to diagnose.

The APAC region is benefiting substantially due to the huge patient. Cervical cancer is quite common in the region and one study published by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, in 2015, cervical cancer was the seventh most common cancer among females in Hong Kong.

The MEA market is expected to witness sluggish growth due to lack of awareness among the commoners. Also, the poor economies in the region can detract the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players, as per MRFR report, in the global colposcopy market are Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Philips Healthcare, CooperSurgical, Atmos, McKesson Corporation, DYSIS Medical, Danaher Corporation, Seliga Microscopes, Karl Kaps, Bovie Medical, Welch Allyn, Alliton, Leisegang, Centrel, OPTOMIC, MedGyn, Ecleris, Lutech, Beijing SWSY, DYSIS Medical, EDAN Instruments, Seiler, Xuzhou Zhonglian, and others.

