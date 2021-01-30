Global CELL SURFACE MARKERS Market Research Report forecast 2015-2023

CELL SURFACE MARKERS MARKET SIZE, EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES, COMPREHENSIVE ANALYSIS, FUTURE PROSPECTS.

Market Research Future (MRFR) collected data on several factors including implications of COVID 19 Impact on Cell Surface Markers Market and demographic challenges, showed how it could move forward in the coming years.

Cell Surface Markers Market Outlook

Global cell surface markers market is expected to rise at a strong 8.4% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global cell surface markers market is analyzed in great detail in the report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the market’s historical growth trajectory, current condition, and future growth prospects. Major players and key segments in the global cell surface markers market are also profiled in the report in order to provide readers with a complete overview of the market. The global cell surface markers market was valued at USD 498 million in 2017, according to the research report.

Cell surface markers are a vital way of identifying certain types of cells, such as T cells, B cells, and NK (natural killer) cells. As a result, they are widely used in clinical research applications in the healthcare industry. Cancer is one of the key applications of cell surface markers. This is likely to be a major driver for the cell surface markers market over the forecast period, as cancer research is likely to remain top of the agenda for most players in the clinical research sector. Hematology research is also likely to account for considerable usage of cell surface markers in the coming years, leading to a growing demand from the cell surface markers market over the forecast period. Increasing demand from the medical research industry is likely to be a major driver for the cell surface markers market over the forecast period.

Cell Surface Markers Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global cell surface markers market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Beckman Coulter Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., BD, Abcam plc, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, Danaher, GenScript, Merck KGaA, BioLegend Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., and Bio-Techne.

In August 2019, researchers at Monash University discovered a protein that suppresses the release of natural killer (NK) cells in response to cancer. The researchers found that suppressing this protein can turbocharge an individual’s ability to fight cancer.

Cell Surface Markers Market Segmentation:

The global cell surface marker market is segmented on the basis of product, source, cell type, application, and region.

By product, the global cell surface marker market is segmented into antibodies and PCR arrays.

By source, the global cell surface markers market is segmented into mice, rats, and others.

By cell type, the global cell surface marker market is segmented into T cells, B cells, and NK cells.

By application, the market is segmented into research, clinical, and others. The research segment is further sub-segmented into stem cell and immunology, whereas the clinical segment is further sub-segmented into oncology and hematology. The research segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global cell surface markers market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for cell surface markers in clinical research applications. On the other hand, the clinical application segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Cell Surface Markers Market Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global cell surface markers market due to the strong presence of the clinical research sector in the region’s developed economies. The growing presence of medical research entities in North America is likely to remain a major driver for the cell surface markers market in the region over the forecast period. Medical research is a big deal in North America, as most of the leading players in the medical research sector are present in the region. The presence of top players has elevated the medical research sector in North America to above other regions. The strong presence of cellular researchers in North America, particularly in the fields of cancer research and hematological research, is likely to be a major driver for the cell surface marker market in North America.

Europe is also a major region for the global cell surface markers market and is likely to exhibit progressive growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the fastest growth in the global cell surface marker market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for cell surface marker technology in the developing clinical research sectors in China, India, and Australia.

