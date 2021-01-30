Global DENTAL PRACTICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE Market Research Report forecast 2015-2023

Dental Practice Management Software Market Segmentation, Growth Potential, Strategic Assessment, Technological Advancement & Comprehensive Analysis

Dental Practice Management Software Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis To 2022, is latest research report on Global Dental Practice Management Software Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Regional Forecast.

Dental Practice Management Software Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global dental practice management software market is predicted to demonstrate a robust CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022). Augmenting awareness regarding oral healthcare is anticipated to favor the market growth. Dental practice management software is considered as an integral part of dental practice administration. It is a clinical tool which is extremely advantageous to the management of hospitals and dental clinics. As the dental offices require to handle a large volume of patient information, both clinical and administrative, the front office staff and dental professionals are always in search of an effective way to store, record, and improve access to patient information. This can only be achieved by dental practice management software.

Dental Practice Management Software Market Potential and Pitfalls

With the latest development in oral healthcare technologies, the adoption of software has accelerated across the globe. The accelerating expenditure on dental healthcare coupled with the augmenting awareness regarding oral healthcare is likely to favor the expansion of the dental practice management software market throughout the appraisal period. The geriatric population has also opened new gateways of growth opportunities for the service providers in the dental sector. As per data published by the World Population Prospects, the total population of the older people is likely to get doubled by the end of 2050. This is likely to augment the oral healthcare industry, thereby triggering the adoption of dental practice management software. The dental software industry is also fueled by the increasing technological advancements along with its large-scale adoption. Integrated software comprising features of reminder service, appointment scheduling, tooth charting, period charting, electronic health records, payment, and others are likely to trigger the demand of these products.

With changing food habits and changing lifestyle resulting in several dental disorders, the global market for dental practice management software is considered to flourish. This is further estimated to generate revenue for the market players in the coming years. Moreover, investments are considered to flow towards the dental practice management software market which is predicted to trigger the market growth across the globe.

On the contrary, lack of skilled personnel required for offering support and services to the software vendors is estimated to vitiate the market growth throughout the forecast period.

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market: Segmental Analysis

The global dental practice management software market has been segmented on the basis of application, deployment, and end-user.

By mode of deployment, the global dental practice management software market has been segmented into on-premise, cloud, and web-based. Among these, the web-based deployment is predicted to occupy a majority share as it offers high security, lesser price, instant software updates, increased number of industry players, and unlimited storage capacity. On the other hand, the cloud-based deployment is gaining prominence as it offers a more secured patient database.

By mode of application, the global dental practice management software market has been segmented into patient management, charting, invoicing/billing, insurance management, and others. Among these, the patient management and billing system are estimated to dominate the market owing to the high adoption of digital platforms by the younger generation for scheduling an appointment, billing applications, e-billing insurance claiming, and value-added features offered by the patient management.

By mode of end-users, the global dental practice management software market has been segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others.

Dental Practice Management Software Market Regional Insights

Geographically, the dental practice management software market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, the European and North American regions are predicted to experience significant growth rate owing to the presence of a developed nation in these regions. Nations such as Germany, France, U.S., and the U.K. are continuously focusing on oral health which is further propelling the market growth. Also, the presence of well-established healthcare sectors coupled with the growing importance for quality healthcare is some of the major factors propelling the market growth in these regions during the appraisal period.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a swift growth owing to the presence of a large patient pool combined with the rapid changing healthcare sector in this region. With emerging nations increasing their healthcare expenditure in order to update the existing infrastructure, the market in this region is considered to flourish. Moreover, investments in oral healthcare are growing in nations such as China and India, which is further contributing to the growth of the market.

Dental Practice Management Software Industry Updates

January 30, 2019: A leading managed services provider providing business analytics and hybrid cloud-based virtual communications services, Unified Office, Inc, has recently announced that they are extending their Total Connect Now Dental Management SuiteSM service offering to incorporate a new Virtual Communications ConsoleSM. It is an operator console which integrates with leading Dental Practice Management SoftwareSolutions.

Dental Practice Management Software Market Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global dental practice management software market are Henry Schein, Dovetail Dental Software, Curve Dental, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC., Carestream Dental, Practice Web, DentiMax, Patterson Dental, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

