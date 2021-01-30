Global ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS (API) Market Research Report forecast 2015-2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Business Opportunities And Latest Innovation

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) in their recent report on the active pharmaceutical ingredients market discussed a possibility of attaining 4.93% ACGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). The active pharmaceutical ingredients market can expect to exceed a market valuation of USD 215 billion by the end of 2023. Active pharmaceutical ingredient is the parts of drugs that delivers the impact. In some cases, there are several active pharmaceutical ingredients in a drug as they are a part of combination therapies and aim at reducing several symptoms simultaneously. Drugs basically contain two distinct parts; active pharmaceutical ingredients and excipients. Excipients generally help in delivering the medicine to the system.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is depending much on the quality control as poorly handled one can disastrously affect patient. Strict regulations are to be followed by manufacturers which can be a bit daunting and prohibit the market from growing with the expected CAGR during the forecast period. However, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market can stay clear out of such long-time sluggishness as its ability to reduce production cost is a major traction for the drug manufacturers.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Segmentation:

MRFR, for a better understanding of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market, segmented it by manufacturing process, API formulation, application, type of synthesis, and molecule.

Based on the type of synthesis, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market can be segmented into biotech and synthetic segments. As per the reports of 2017, the synthetic segment was worth of USD 132,690.7 million.

Based on the manufacturing process, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market comprises contract manufacturing and captive manufacturing. The captive manufacturing segment is commanding significant market share and can remain lucrative during the forecast period.

Based on the API formulation, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market can be segmented into innovative API and generic API. The generic API segment, as of 2017, was spearheading the global market.

Molecule-based segmentation of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market reveals small molecule and large molecule. The small molecule segment is generating the maximum revenue and can retain its market superiority during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market can be segmented into orthopedic disorders, oncology, cardiovascular disease, respiratory, neurological disorders, urology, gastrointestinal disorders and others. The oncology segment is forecasted to witness a substantial growth.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Regional Segmentation:

MRFR, in a region-specific discussion of the active pharmaceutical ingredients, includes Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The discussion reveals both volume-wise and value-wise analysis of the market.

The Americas has the maximum market share owing to their rising investment in research and development sector. The region has superlative infrastructure for both the healthcare sector and R & D segment. In addition, high investment from both public and private funds are triggering further developments. The U.S. marks exceptionally well-structured ventures and is dominating the market. The pharmaceutical sector in the region is bearing all the traits of being cutting-edge and is far advanced than its peers.

Europe and the APAC region can also anticipate growth for the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market during the forecast period. These two regions have several growth pockets depending on which they can prosper. Europe’s market is the second biggest but the APAC market can project high CAGR as it is now pulling in business from other regions by providing the opportunity of outsourcing. Outsourcing brings down production cost substantially which has lured in a number of market titans into the region to set up facilities in the region.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Competitive Landscape:

Major active pharmaceutical ingredients market influencers, as per the MRFR report, are Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

In February 2019, Raltegravir (potassium) (WHOAPI-326) of Mylan Laboratories Ltd and dolutegravir (sodium) (WHOAPI-325) from Laurus Labs Ltd passed the prequalification level. The test was conducted by WHO Prequalification Team following their API prequalification procedure.

