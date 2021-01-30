Global Drug Allergymarket Research Report2020-2026

Drug Allergy Market Information: By Type (Immunologic, Nonimmunologic, And Others), Diagnosis (Skin Tests, Blood Tests, And Others), By Treatment (Antihistamines, Corticosteroids, And Others), By End User- Global Forecast Till 2023

Overview:

Allergy Is The Sensitivity Of Immune System, Which Occurs When A Foreign Substance, Harmless In Nature React With The Immune System. This Substance Is Known As Allergen. The Common Allergens Are Dust Mist, Pollen, Mold, Smoke And Many More. According To The World Allergy Organization, Approximately 30-40% Of The Global Population Is Suffering From Allergy.

Many People Are Suffering From Different Types Of Allergy Including Seasonal Allergy. Additionally, Most Of The People Also Suffer From Drug Allergy Whose Prevalence Is Found To Be Increasing Across The Globe. Treatment Involves The Use Of Antihistamines, Corticosteroids, Treatment Of Anaphylaxis, Withdrawal Of The Drug, And Others.

According To The American Academy Of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, About 5-10% Of Total American Population Is Allergic To Various Medicines. Adverse Reaction To Various Drugs Or Medicines Is Common In The U.S. Population. Some Of The Common Medicines Such As Penicillin, Aspirin, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Medications, Anticonvulsants, Chemotherapy, And Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Are More Likely To Trigger An Allergic Reaction In The Patients.

Increasing Investment For Research And Introduction Of New Treatments Are Leading The Market Growth In This Region.

According To The European Academy Of Allergy And Clinical Immunology (Eaaci), Around 2.6% Hospitalization Happens Due To Adverse Drug Effects While The Prevalence Of Drug Allergy In The Hospitalized Patients Is Around 10% In The Europe.

