Global Hd Mapsmarket Research Report2020-2026

Market Research Future (Mrfr) Announces The Publication Of Its Half-Cooked Research Report-Global Hd Maps Market Forecast From 2019–2025

High-Definition Maps With High Precision Navigational Geometry And 360° Panoramic Imagery Benefit Autonomous Cars With High Precision And Decision-Making Capabilities. Integrating Advanced Ai Algorithms Helps To Label Data Related To Geometry And Semantics Obtained From Lidar And Camera Data Sources In A Robust And Scalable Way, Leading To Higher Quality Hd Maps. Market Research Future (Mrfr) Has Segmented The Hd Maps Market On The Basis Of Component, Deployment, End-User, And Region.

By Component, The Hd Maps Market Has Been Segmented Into Hardware, Software, And Service. The Hardware Segment Has Been Further Segmented Into The Camera, Global Positioning System, Lidar And Inertial Measurement Unit, And Others. The Service Segment Has Been Further Classified Into Mapping And Localization, Updates And Maintenance, And Advertisement. Among These, The Services Segment Is Expected To Grow With The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period As The Demand For Mapping And Localization Services In Autonomous Cars.

By Deployment, The Market Has Been Segmented Into On-Cloud And On-Premise Segments. Among These, The On-Cloud Segment Is Projected To Grow At A Faster Cagr Owing To Scalability, Flexibility, Mobility, Increased Collaboration, And Cost-Effective Features Offered By The Cloud Platform, Which Increases The Demand For Cloud-Based Hd Maps Solutions. Furthermore, Cloud-Based Hd Maps Also Offer Benefits Such As High Accuracy And Easy Update Releases Which Increases Efficiency.

By The End-User, The Market Has Been Categorized Into Automotive, Defense & Aerospace, Internet Service Providers, And Others. Among These, The Automotive Segment Is Expected To Dominate Due To The High Adoption Of Hd Maps In The Autonomous Cars As They Offer Centimeter-Level Precision. The Hd Maps Help Autonomous Cars To Visualize The Route And Help In Critical Decision Making Thereby Increasing Road Safety.

