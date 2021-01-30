Global Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factor Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights

The granulocyte- macrophage colony-stimulating factor market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising prevalence of bladder cancer. Other key factors such as the change to sedentary lifestyle, increase in smoking, consuming more alcohol, and rapid aging are contributing towards the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is the largest in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and growing healthcare expenditure. The American Cancer Society has estimated about 81,190 number of new cases of bladder cancer for 2018 in the United States in which about 18,810 will be women and 62,380 men. Such a high incidence of bladder cancer drives the market growth in this region.

Europe (UK, Belgium, France, and Netherlands) is the second largest granulocyte- macrophage colony-stimulating factor market during the forecast period. The increasing occurrence of head and neck cancer drives the market in this region. According, to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (2014) report recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage-colony-stimulating factor plays important role in wound healing. Also, it is beneficial for chronic leg ulcers, deep partial-thickness burn wounds, and leprosy ulcers. According to Cancer Research UK in 2015, there were12,061 new cases of head and neck cancer. Thus, the growing cases of cancer facilitate the market growth.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global granulocyte- macrophage colony-stimulating factor market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising prevalence of fungal infection and smoking in this region. According to the World Health Organization in 2015, 47.6% of people smoked tobacco in Japan and China, respectively which can increase the cancer patient in this region. This is expected to provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow in this region.

Segmentation

The global granulocyte- macrophage colony-stimulating factor market is segmented on the basis of route of administration, application, and end-user. The Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor market, by route of administration, is sub-segmented into subcutaneous bolus and intravenous infusion. Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor market on the bases of application it is segmented into fungal infections, skin-graft, cut-burn wounds, acute myelogenous leukemia and other. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, surgical centers, diagnostic centers, research centers, and others

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global granulocyte- macrophage colony-stimulating factor market are Xconomy, Inc., Partner Therapeutics (PTx), Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, and others.

