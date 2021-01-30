Global Cerebral Vasospasm Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights

Cerebral vasospasm is narrowing of blood vesicles which results in hemorrhage as well as stroke and vice versa. Adoption of sedentary lifestyle which results in an increase in the number of obese people plus increasing prevalence of many cardiovascular diseases are major driving factors for the growth of global cerebral vasospasm market. Although high cost of the treatment may hamper this market’s growth still it is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.4% during forecasted period of 2017-2023.

As per regional basis, due to development in robust research & growing advancements in the field of neurology all these has taken the North America cerebral vasospasm market to the top position. Europe has the second largest market of cerebral vasospasm due to supporting factors which includes presence of key manufacturing companies along with government’s support here which has served as a fuel for the growth of this market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing cerebral vasospasm market. Due to continuous development in healthcare sector, increases in demand of better treatment and huge population in Asia Pacific region; all these together have contributed to the fast growth of this market here.

Global cerebral vasospasm market is segmented on the basis of type of treatment which includes triple-H therapy, nimodipine and other. The market is again segmented into route of administration which includes oral, intravenous and intra-arterial. The market is further segmented into end user which includes hospitals, clinics and others.

Some of the key players in the global cerebral vasospasm market are Headsense Medical Ltd (Israel), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Minnetronix, Inc (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), H. Lundbeck A/S (Denmark), and Penumbra, Inc (US).

Due to increasing prevalence of cerebral vasospasm, globally many of major companies are in the race of inventing better treatment for the same. These major companies are using the trend of strategic alliance and acquisition to gain the market and minimize the competition in the same. HeadSense Medical Ltd an Israel company is developing a noninvasive intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor to help treat patients with severe traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke and brain tumors. ICP will contain disposable unit like headset that allows ICP monitoring to be done continuously anywhere and takes less than 10 seconds to monitor.

Minnetronix, Inc has introduced Neurapheresis™ a Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) treatment platform. The removal of degrading red blood cells and their released inflammatory byproducts may be done more efficiently by Neurapheresis™ than by standard gravity dependent drains.

Penumbra, Inc. which is a medical device manufacturing companies has launched the New MAX™ system reperfusion catheters for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, a German headquartered company has introduce Pradaxa® (dabigatran etexilate) an anticoagulant drug used in different types of treatment including cerebral vasospasm.

