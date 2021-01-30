Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Research Report 2019-2024

The global agricultural biotechnology market report is showing positive signs of making progress from a valuation of USD 27778.64 million in 2018 with a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Market Research Future (MRFR) declared that the growing demand for better crop yield, increased inclusion of advanced technologies, and a rise in investment in the sector would dominate the global agricultural biotechnology market.

The global market would get solid backing from various agrarian countries from the developing parts of the world. However, poor financial states can be a big distraction for such markets.

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Segmentation:

The global report on the agricultural biotechnology market has been studied by MRFR analysts to understand how the market is creating a strong base for itself. This study includes segments like crop type, application, and technique.

By crop type, the report on the agricultural biotechnology market can be segmented into maize, cotton, soybean, and others. The soybean sector is getting strong traction from its inclusion in US-China deals. Its nutritional value is substantially high, which is impacting the global market intake.

By application, the report on the agricultural biotechnology market includes stacked traits, insect tolerance, herbicide tolerance, and others. The insect tolerance segment is getting traction due to the rise in demand for better crop yields.

By basis of technique, the report on the agricultural biotechnology market has been segmented into molecular diagnostics, molecular breeding, genetic engineering, and tissue culture. The genetic engineering segment would see a hike in its intake as several market players are increasing their investment to spur growth.

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Regional Analysis:

North America is making a strong move forward by creating opportunities for easier inclusion of latest technologies, better investment facilities, and others. The regional demand for top-class production, myriad types of crops, and crops for biofuel is expected to boost the regional market growth rate. The US and Canada are making significant progress in the sector. In Latin America, this growth is getting backed by Brazil and Argentina. But the financial setting is not well-developed like the North American region.

In Europe, the market would gain from rising investment for technologies and high spending for the research and development sector. In Asia Pacific region, agrarian countries would create a strong scope for the market to expand substantially.

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Competitive Landscape:

The global market for agricultural biotechnology is benefiting from the rising demand for a higher level of crop yield and reduction in labor. Various companies are working to establish these factors. These companies are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Arcadia Biosciences (US)., Biocentury Transgene Co., Ltd (China), Vilmorin & Cie (France), Dr. Chip Biotech Inc. (Taiwan), Evogene Ltd (Israel), Bayer AG (Germany), LGC Biosearch Technologies (US), Corteva Agriscience (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), and Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (US). MRFR enlisted several strategic tools implemented by these companies to understand the growth trajectory. These factors are mainly mergers, collaborations, better innovations, increased spending for research and development projects, marketing strategies, and other routes. These are expected to ease the process of understanding the market and further development of profit-making policies.

Agricultural Biotechnology Industry News:

In March 2020, the US-China trade deal revealed promises made by the Chinese government in terms of agricultural biotechnology. China said that they would streamline their technological side to increase the acceptance process of various technologies provided by their US counterpart. The US govt lauded this move as this can ensure revenues reaching billions of dollars. The faster-streamlining procedure will also boost the Chinese agricultural sector.

