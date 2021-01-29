Global Solid-State Drive Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) anticipates that the Solid-State Drive market 2020 can reach USD 50.72 billion by 2023. MRFR also reveals that the market has the potential to achieve a growth rate of 15.13% from 2018 to 2023, considered to be the evaluation period. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report. The report discusses the COVID-19 impact on the market and the growth potential of the industry following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Primary Boosters and Main Barriers

The high impetus gained by e-commerce worldwide, surge in digitalization, along with frequent technological innovations in the semiconductor industry can encourage massive growth of the solid state drive (SSD) market. Solid state drive vs. hard drive has been a notable point of discussion in the semiconductor industry, where the former boasts of higher storage and transfer capacity compared to the traditional HHD drives, leading to higher demand for SSD devices in the Solid-State Drive Market.

SSD (Solid-State Drives) are dependable and highly durable and are therefore, widely deployed in network storage & embedded systems for applications in healthcare, automotive, telecommunication, and more. The surge in the target product’s application scope across diverse industries can be a significant opportunity for the worldwide Solid-State Drive market.

Technological innovations such as introduction of affordable Solid-State Drive and the surge in R&D activities and new product launches by top companies can also offer lucrative opportunities to the solid state drive market in the next few years. For instance, in June 2020, Silicon Power launched a SSD called US70 that makes use of PCIe 4.0. US70 featuring 3D NAND flash memory as well as NVMe 1.3 support is ideal for high-end businesses, competitive overclockers, combative gamers, professional editors/designers and more.

Competitive Landscape

Google, Fusion-io, IBM, Samsung, Intel, NetApp, Micron Technology, Inc., Western Digital, SanDisk, Lite-On, Toshiba, OCZ, and Kingston Technology are key players of the global SSD market. The high competition in flash memory storage is likely to drive the production numbers among players. SSD options in large servers for increasing their storage capacity and the looming of new technologies can offer new growth opportunities for the solid-state drive market.

Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into SLL (Single Level Cell), MLL (Multi-Level Cell), and TLL (Triple Level Cell).

By storage interface, the solid-state drive market is segmented into PCIe, SATA, and SAS.

By storage capacity, the market is segmented into less than 250 GB, 251GB to 500GB, 501GB to 1 TB and more than 1 TB

By application, the market is segmented into PCs, laptops, data centers and others.

By end-users, the solid-state drives market is segmented into client and enterprise users, industrial and automotive.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of solid-state drives market is done for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is expected to dominate the global SSD market due to increasing demand for advanced computing systems, adoption of cloud computing, and proliferating big data analytics. Huge establishment of data centers coupled with demand for personal computers and laptops can drive the market demand. The dipping prices of SSDs and demanding applications in artificial intelligence can favor the market.

APAC is the fastest growing solid-state drive market owing to the growing demand from countries such as India, China, Taiwan, and Japan. The market in this region is driven by the growing applications of cloud computing in enterprises and the growth of data centers.

