Fiber Optic Market Share, Analysis, Future Prospects, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Fiber Optic Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview:

The study reveals that North America region dominates the fiber optic market. The latest technologies such as RFID, Fiber and NFC, which are boosting the growth of fiber optics market. It is widely used as a tag for optical fiber cables. There are different kind of material used in fiber-optics such as plastic, glasses and silicates. Out of these, glass is widely used in optical fiber for long distance communications at the low cost. These fiber optics are also used for shorter links which is made up of plastics.

The North America region is experiencing higher demand from various sectors such as telecom & broadband, military, aerospace, utilities and others. The prominent companies such as Infinera Corporation (U.S.), Corning INC. (U.S.), Molex Incorporated (U.S), Anixter International (U.S), Luna (U.S), are providing fiber optic products and solution in the market. The RFID tag which is integrated into the optical fiber cable, connectors, adapters and others is used to accomplish the tracking automatically in data centers.

The global fiber optic market is expected to reach USD ~ 6 billion at a CAGR of over 13% by the end of the forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Fiber Optic Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global fiber optic market: Optical Cable Corporation (U.S.), Sterlite Technologies (India), Fujikura Limited (Japan), Finolex Cable Limited (India), Ofs Fitel, Llc (U.S.), Prysmian Spa (Italy), Infinera Corporation (U.S.), Corning INC. (U.S.), Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics (India), AFC Group (Australia), Molex Incorporated (U.S), Anixter International (U.S), Luna (U.S), Avantes (U.S), Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany), Geokon, Incorporated (U.S), L-com.com (U.S), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Extron Electronics (U.S) and among others.

Global Fiber Optic Market – Segmentations

The global fiber optic market is segmented into components, optical fiber type, applications, end-users and region. The components is segmented into connectors, couplers, transmitters & receivers, amplifiers and others. The optical fiber type are sub-segmented into single mode, multiple mode and plastics mode. The applications are segmented into fiber optic lighting, CATV, security, premises, sensors, and others. The end users are segmented into telecom & broadband, military, aerospace, utilities and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Global Fiber Optic Market – Regional Analysis

The global fiber optic market is studied on the basis of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America region is dominating the global fiber optic market. The fiber optic market is witnessing a high growth due to huge demand due to application of fiber optics in different applications such as fiber optic lighting, CATV, security, premises, sensors and others in these regions. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of fiber optic market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

