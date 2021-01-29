Global Mobile Phone Loudspeaker Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Synopsis

The mobile phone loudspeakers are used to provide sound alerts for various types of alerts such as incoming calls, incoming messages, notification, as well as alarms. The loudspeakers are also used to reproduce voice calls loud, which allows users to deal with calls hands-free and to participate in conference calls.

The loudspeaker is generally a small sound driver that is fitted within a mobile phone, which is used to produce sound. Since mobile phones have started doubling in recent years with portable music players, the users have begun using the built-in speakers for playback of music as well. While emphasizing on this new type of use of the mobile phone loudspeaker, manufacturers from all over the world have begun to equip their music or video-centric mobiles with more powerful loudspeakers along with a pair of loudspeakers for precise stereo reproduction and enhanced spatial effects.

The implementation of a loudspeaker can vary from various mobile models. In the case of point, in order to save space and make phones thinner, some of the giant manufacturers have disabled usage of a dedicated loudspeaker, but instead, use the earpiece speaker to produce sound alerts as well. One way or another, whether loudspeakers are used for fun, conference calls, or just for everyday ringing, there is one single thing that comes up as necessary which is ‘loudness.’

Budding Mobile Phone Loudspeaker Market

The market size of mobile phones and the Mobile Phone Loudspeaker Market continues to inflate every year. Predominantly, the number of multifunctional mobile phones, such as smartphones that are equipped with high-performance processors, is witnessed to be rising remarkably more than conventional mobile phones.

On this, The Global mobile phone loudspeaker market size is anticipated to reach USD 1679.0 million by the year 2024 at a tremendous CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period. The study on the facts envelops segmentations and drivers to provide a better glimpse of the market in the coming years.

Top Players Investing in Market Valuation

The top investors or market players of global mobile phone loudspeaker market are listed as Gettop Acoustic Co., Ltd., BeStar Electronics Co., Ltd, BSE Co., Ltd, Fortune Grand Technology Inc., CUI Inc., Dain, Inc., EM-Tech.CO., LTD, Regal Electronics, Inc., and Changzhou Su Yang Electronics Co., Ltd. They have been investing high shares and helped the market to rise double-digit in the future.

Market Segmentation

The mobile phone loudspeaker market has been considered for product, type as well as sound output.

The types of mobile phone loudspeaker are piezoelectric speakers, electric speakers, plasma speakers and electromagnetic speakers. In 2018, the electric speakers segment led the market with the highest value out of all the segments.

The sound output-based segments in the market include 80–90 dB, more than 90 dB and less than 80 dB. In 2018, the largest share of the market belonged to the 80-90 dB segment and retained the highest value, while the second in lead was the less than 80 dB segment.

The Emerging Regions with Maximum Shares

The regional report of the mobile phone loudspeaker market has seen its maximum growth in the regions of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In which, Asia-Pacific is recorded to lead the mobile phone loudspeaker market in the future because of the expansion of major domestic mobile phone loudspeaker manufacturers all over the world. Among the major countries in Asia-pacific is China that exhibited steady growth in the mobile phone loudspeaker market over the last decade. China and Japan are the countries where adoption and advancement in technology are elevated.

In fact, North America was the second-largest market back in 2018 and was valued at USD 249.5 million. With this, the market is projected to exhibit steady CAGR in the coming years. The US has reported for the largest market share it occupied in the year 2018. Canada was also the second-largest market in 2018, whereas the market in India is also likely to index the highest CAGR in the future. The use of mobile phone loudspeakers has immensely encouraged smartphone manufacturers to produce music or video-specific phones with high-quality software-controlled output.

