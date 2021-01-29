Global Demand on IUCD Market Size, Share, Forecast

China IUCD market was about is expected to reach US$ 250 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.7% during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Test the market data and market information presented through more than 45 market data tables and figures spread over 80 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “IUCD market Research Report –China Forecast to 2023.”

China IUCD Market Players:

Key players in IUCD market are: SMB Corporation Of India, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Mona Lisa (Belgium), Teva Women’s Health, DKT International (US).

SMB Corporation of India manufacturer of intrauterine device, copper T intrauterine device, copper IUDs. Products by the company are are Copper T 380A, TCu 380Ag, TCu 380 Plus and Cu 375. The company also manufactures IUD kits.

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals manufactures a product cal;led “Skyla” which is a ultra-uterine system. Another Product named Minera IUD is also a product manufacture by the company for controlling pregnancy.

Mona Lisa is manufactures Cu375 / 375 SL, CuT 380A, CuT 380A QL, NT Cu380 / 380 Mini and ST Cu300 IUDs.

The market for IUCD in China is segmented into types which include hormonal IUD, copper IUD and other types. The end users are hospitals, Clinics and others.

ACCESS REPORT DETAILS @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/china-iucd-market-1306

