Global Palliative CareMarket Research Report2020-2026

Market Scenario:

Palliative care helps to improve the quality of life of patients and their families facing the problems of serious illness. The main focus of Palliative care is to provide relief from symptoms and stress of a serious illness. Their main goal is to improve the quality of life for both the patient and the family. Palliative care treats people living with a serious illness such as cancer, cardiac diseases such as congestive heath failure, kidney failure, Alzheimer’s and many more.

It improves the quality of life of the patient and supports the primary physician, patient, and family. In last 15 years, the Palliative care market has a stunning growth and the factors that have led to the growth of this market are growing the aging population, increase in chronic life-threatening disease, initiative taken by the government and non- profit organization, and rise in government funding.

Segmentation

The Global Palliative Care Market is segmented into types such as private residence care, hospice inpatient care, hospital inpatient care, nursing home and residential facility care and others. On the basis of application, the market is further segmented into cancer,

cardiac diseases such as congestive heart failure (CHF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), kidney failure, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and many more. On basis of end-user, the market is further segmented into hospitals, home care settings, palliative care centers, long-term care centers & rehabilitation centers.

Key Players

Vitas Healthcare Corporation

Skilled Healthcare Group Incorporated

Sunrise Senior Living LLC

Kindred Healthcare Incorporated

Gentiva Health Services Incorporated

Home Instead Senior Care Incorporated

Amedisys Incorporated

Genesis HealthCare Corporation

