Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Market: In-Depth Analysis on Market Dynamics, Segmentation & Emerging Growth Factors

Market Highlights

It is estimated that the Global Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Robot-assisted surgical systems industry will witness a widespread adoption since the introduction of the da Vinci surgical system by Intuitive Surgical Inc. After the system got FDA approval in 2000, da Vinci surgical system became the most widely-used surgical robot in the United States and Europe helping many cases to witness reduced length of hospital stays and lower rates of infection.

The increasing need for automation in the healthcare industry and the shifting trend towards advanced robotic surgeries is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. The high initial costs and adverse reports stand is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global robot-assisted surgical systems market is conquered by several players. The key players are involved in new product launches, as well as strategic collaborations to brace their position in the market. For instance, in May 2015, Medtech expanded its presence in Asia with the sales of three ROSA Surgical Robots during April. This initiative is anticipated to open new avenues for the firm to cater to the untapped markets in this region.

Request For Free Sample Copy :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7777

Regional Analysis

The Americas is expected to hold a major share in the global robot-assisted surgical systems market can be attributed to the surgeon’s preference for laparoscopy over open surgeries, due to the reduced blood loss, minimal scarring, shorter hospital stays, and rapid recovery times.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the robot-assisted surgical systems market owing to the approval of the da Vinci X system developed by Intuitive Systems in Europe. The company’s primary aims of modeling this system were to make use of the most advanced robot-assisted surgery technologies at a lower cost. This is expected to increase the market for Intuitive’s surgical robots in European countries.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global robot-assisted surgical systems market due to the high adoption of HCIT technologies, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety. The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the market due to fewer initiatives taken by the government.

Browse Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/robot-assisted-surgical-systems-market-7777

Segmentation

The global robot-assisted surgical systems market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user.

The robot-assisted surgical systems market by product is categorized into surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, non-invasive radiosurgery robots, hospital and pharmacy robots, and emergency response robotic systems.

Surgical robots are divided into orthopedic surgical robots, robotic neurosurgical systems, and laparoscopy robotic systems. Orthopaedic Surgical Robots is divided into iBlock surgical system, Robodoc surgical system, Navio PFS surgical system, MAKO RIO surgical system, and Stanmore Sculptor surgical system. Neurosurgical Robotic Systems is divided into Pathfinder surgical system, NeuroMate surgical system, and Renaissance surgical system. Laparoscopy Robotic Systems is divided into FreeHand endoscope holder system, Da Vinci robotic surgery system, Telelap ALF-X surgical system, and Steerable Robotic Catheters.

Rehabilitation robots are categorized into assistive robots, prosthetics, orthotics, therapeutic robots, and robotic exoskeleton systems. Hospital and pharmacy robots are categorized into telemedicine robots, IV robots, pharmacy robots, and cart transportation robots.

Based on application, the robot-assisted surgical systems market is segmented into neurology, orthopedics robotic systems, laparoscopy, and special education.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global robot-assisted surgical systems market are Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.), Renishaw Plc, Varian, Accuray, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Health robotics S.R.L, Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.), Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.), KUKA AG, Mazor Robotics, Medtronic plc, THINK Surgical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Transenterix, Verb Surgical, Titan Medical, Microbot Medical, Medrobotics