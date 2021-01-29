Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Research Report2020-2026

Cosmetic Surgery Market Insights and Analysis By Surgery Type (Liposuction, Eyelid and Nose Surgery, Body Contouring, Facial Reconstruction, Cosmetic Implants), Leading Players, Dynamics and Competitive Analysis Forecast to 2023

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market size is projected to reach USD 21.97 billion and would grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.8% throughout the forecast period (2017-2023). Also, peer pressure for appearance and changing dimensions of beauty are key factors influencing the growth of the market.

Cosmetic surgery market share is anticipated to witness significant growth due to rising safety margins, growing obesity, accidents and increasing numbers of cosmetic surgery hospitals. The growth of the tourism industry and the formation of tourism clusters such as Miami, Bangkok, etc. has not only increased exposure to cosmetic surgeries but have also created a high point demand for these surgeries. There has been a rising trend of cosmetic surgeries with a hefty 40% growth with men.

The cosmetic surgery market is an ever-increasing space. Advances in technology and the development of advanced materials such as silicone implants etc. are fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, social and cultural factors such as the influence of media, fashion & film industry, and social networking apps such as Snapchat and Instagram escalate the market on the global platform.

On the other hand, non-essential nature of cosmetic surgery and social taboos against violation of body parts, alongside the high cost associated with these surgeries are some of the key factors impeding the growth of the market. Nevertheless, economic factors such as increasing per-capita income and falling cost of cosmetic surgeries, etc. are expected to support market growth over the years to come.

