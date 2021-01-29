Global Bariatric SurgeryMarket Research Report2020-2026

Bariatric Surgery Market Analysis

The global bariatric surgery market is predicted to grow at a 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023) state the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Bariatric surgery, simply put, is a surgery which helps an individual to lose weight through changes in their digestive system. There are some surgeries that make the stomach smaller thereby allowing a person to drink and eat less at one time which makes them feel full sooner while there are others that will change their small intestine, a part of the body which absorbs nutrients and calories from beverages and foods.

This surgery is an option for people with severe obesity and was unsuccessful in losing weight or gaining back the weight they lost through medications or lifestyle treatment. Bariatric surgery can also help during serious health issues such as sleep apnea or type 2 diabetes related to obesity.

Various factors are propelling the bariatric surgery market growth. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include increasing incidence of obesity worldwide due to excessive calorie intake and changing lifestyle habits, demand for minimally invasive techniques, favorable government initiatives, and growing awareness about unhealthy drinks and food and their effect on BMI.

On the flip side, the high price of surgery may deter the bariatric surgery market growth over the forecast period.

Bariatric Surgery Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the bariatric surgery market report include

Mediflex Surgical Products

Aspire Bariatrics

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

EndoGastric Solutions Inc.

Cousin Biotech

TransEnterix Surgical Inc.

