Global Sustainability Management Softwareby Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2020-2026

Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global sustainability management software market is set to reach the value of approximately USD 900 million by 2023. The market is expanding at 7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Sustainability management software helps an organization to effectively track, measure, and report on their sustainability initiatives. This will subsequently enable the organization to function with the least impact possible on the environment. To put it simply, it aids enterprises in enhancing their business performance via automated analysis, data management and reporting.

Segmental Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growing awareness amongst organizations fueling demand for sustainability management software

At present, there is an enhanced awareness regarding the concept of sustainability management in companies; it is no longer treated as a regulatory obligation. This is especially essential in companies operating in the manufacturing, chemicals and oil and gas sectors.

The market has significantly developed on the back of increasing competition amongst companies. Subsequently, companies are looking to stand out in the market by adopting sustainable methodologies in their business processes, setting them apart from other organizations.

Lack of strict regulations to hamper the market growth

As the awareness regarding protection of the environment and sustainable practices is low among companies in emerging nations, enforcement of stringent standards is uneven and only government-owned enterprises are generally subject to funding. These factors could be undermining factors in the market growth.

Industry Trend

February 2018 – Tennaxia, Europe, has collaborated with U.S. based K·Coe Isom to offer both technology and services for food and beverage companies who are looking to improve, scale up their efforts sustainable performance.

