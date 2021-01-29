Bronchitis Market 2020 – Shares, Revenue, Analysis And Forecasts Till 2023

High prevalence of lung diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), bronchitis, asthma, and others are the major factor driving the growth of the market. Further, there is a huge demand for diagnostic tests for bronchitis and other lung diseases. The treatment includes administration of drugs such as antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, bronchodilators, and mucolytics.

The Global Bronchitis Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Major Players in the Bronchitis Market:

Some of the key players in the global market are GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Cathay Drug Company Inc., Kaiser Permanente Inc., AstraZeneca, and others.

Regional Analysis

The market for bronchitis is found to be increasing in Americas, which is driven by growing awareness about risk factors of COPD and bronchitis and rising emphasis on healthy lifestyle and prevention of lung diseases. In the U.S., the bronchitis market is fueled by the presence of major market players and extensive use of diagnostic services. The rapid growth in diagnostic and treatment services also accelerates the growth of the market.

In Europe, the major factors accelerating the market are extensive research and development in the field of respiratory diseases and increase in the number of players in the market manufacturing drugs for the treatment of diseases. Germany is the largest contributor to the market growth.

In Asia Pacific, the market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases including respiratory diseases and increasing environmental pollution.

In the Middle East and Africa, rising awareness about lung diseases among adults and development of the healthcare sector drive the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The global bronchitis market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into acute bronchitis and chronic bronchitis.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into chest X-ray, sputum tests, and pulmonary function tests.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into drugs and oxygen therapy. Drugs is further segmented into antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, bronchodilators, and mucolytics.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, research institutes, and others.