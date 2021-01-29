Global Quantum DotsResearch Report2020-2026

Overview

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global quantum dots market is projected to value USD 8,151.07 million with a CAGR of 26.45% by during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The key players are making and adopting new strategies to strengthen their market presence. Strategies like partnerships, collaboration, and product development are adopted by the players for market expansion. Furthermore, quantum dots technology is being adopted across several sectors such as defense, electronics, medical, and automotive. Increase in demand for quantum dots in display services, increasing demand for energy-efficient equipment, adoption of quantum dots in solar cells are the major factors propelling the global Quantum Dots Market 2020. On the other hand, the usage of toxic and heavy metals, high-cost of quantum dots is the estimated cause of restricting the market from expansion.

Key Players

The significant players of the global quantum dots market are Nano Elements Source, Nanoco Group PLC (UK), Nanosys, Inc. (the US), QD Laser, Inc. (Japan), Ocean NanoTech (US), NN-Labs, LLC (US), QD Vision (US), Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. (US), Quantum Material Corp. (US), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), UbiQD, Inc. (Mexico), Crystalplex Corp. (US), LG Display Co., Ltd (South Korea), Pacific Light Technologies (US), Navillum Nanotechnologies (US), LLC (US).

Segmentation

The global quantum dots market can be divided on the basis of material, vertical, product, and region.

On the basis of material, the global quantum dots market can be classified into silicon, cadmium sulfide, cadmium selenide, cadmium telluride, indium, zinc sulfide, and others. The cadmium selenide segment is likely to dominate the market during the review period.

On the basis of vertical, the global quantum dots market can be classified into telecommunication, consumer, commercial, defense, healthcare, and others. The consumer vertical is likely to lead the market during the review period.

On the basis of product, the global quantum dots market can be classified into transistors, solar cells, displays, photodetectors, led, and others. The display segment is estimated to lead the market during the review period.

Quantum Dots Market – Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been conducted. As per the analysis, North America is likely to acquire the largest market share in the quantum dots market from 2019 to 2025. The rising concern and awareness with respect to health and fitness among the population are likely to play a significant role. The US plays a significant role in market expansion. It generates significant demand due to the early adoption of quantum dots technology. On the other hand, the APAC region is likely to record the maximum CAGR during the review period. The presence of emerging economies like Japan and China presents the most significant demand for quantum dots in the region. Besides, the region has the existence of important established players like Samsung and LG, who are perpetually investing in quantum dot technology to advance innovative products. The European market is likely to show significant growth during the forecast period.

