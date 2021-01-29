Global Collaborative RobotsResearch Report2020-2026

Overview

Robotic automation has revolutionized the manufacturing sector and is aiming to expand its reach to various other industries. Cobots are gradually becoming a trend in the robotics sector due to development in motion control technology. Cobots enabled with motion control systems are capable of carrying out industrial tasks with greater accuracy making them highly desirable among industrial sector.

A major trend in the healthcare industry is the adoption of UR5 cobot, manufactured by Universal Robots, a Danish collaborative robot manufacturer. The UR5 cobot along with human supervision performs handling and sorting of blood samples at the Copenhagen University Hospital in Gentofte, Denmark. Cobots are deployed in hospitals to monitor patients vital statistics, send alerts to nurses, enter information into the patient electronic health records, undertaking simple tasks such as drawing blood, dispense medications, and move objects in the surroundings. Key market players in the Collaborative Robot Market are investing in integrating artificial intelligence, and machine learning with cobots that drives the market growth.

Key Players

The prominent players in the collaborative robot are FANUC Corporation (Japan), Rethink Robotics (US), MRK-Systeme GmbH (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), KUKA AG (US), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Precise Automation, Inc. (US), Energid Technologies Corporation (US), F&P Robotics AG (Switzerland), MABI AG (Switzerland), KAWADA Robotics Corporation (Japan), Universal Robots (Denmark), Techman Robot (Taiwan), YASKAWA Electric Corporation (Japan), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany).

Segmentation

Collaborative robots market study aims at different segments such as payload, type, components, application, vertical, regions, and estimating market growth across these segments.

By payload, the market is segmented into up to 5kg, 5kg to 10 kg, and above 10 kg.

By type, the market is segmented into safety monitored stop, speed & separation, power & force limiting, and hand guiding.

By component, the market is segmented into controllers, drives, sensors, end effectors, and others.

By application, the market is segmented into pick and place, handling, packaging and palettization, assembling, quality testing, machine testing, welding and gluing and others.

