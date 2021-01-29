Global People Counting SystemResearch Report2020-2026

Market Overview

The Global People Counting System Market, according to the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR), is expected to reach a significant market valuation at 18.2% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018–2026.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing security concerns at public places, high demand of people counting systems from transport sector and increasing investment by key players in people counting system to develop advanced and innovative people counting devices are the prime factors driving the growth of global People Counting System Market.

However, high costs involved in the advanced people counting systems is expected to pose a restraint for the adoption of people counting system by consumers in the coming years. Technical limitation of people counting system is expected to act as a challenge for the key market players in the coming years.

Key Players

The prominent players in the People Counting System global Market are Iris GmbH, ShopperTrak, Retail Next, Inc.,

Axis Communication AB, FLIR Systems, HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd, IEE S.A., Eurotech SpA and Traf-sys, Inc. among others.

