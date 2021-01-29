Global Organic ElectronicsBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Market Overview

As organic electronic items incur the low cost of production and are nominally priced, their market is growing. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global organic electronics market that predicts growth for this market during the forecast period between 2016 and 2027.

Observing the market structure, this report estimates the future growth potential of the market. It evaluates the strategies of the key players in the market and follows the competitive developments like joint ventures, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, research and developments (R & D) in the market. This report also covers insights on the major countries/regions in which this market is flourishing.

The key drivers aiding the market growth include growing consumption of electronic goods, increasing investment by market players in the production of organic electronic items, and rise in disposable income of consumers. However, factors like the presence of competent technology and technical limitation can hinder the growth of Organic Electronics Market.

Key Players

The major key players in the global organic electronics market include Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), AU Optronics Corporation(Taiwan), BASF SE (Germany), Bayer Material Science AG (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), Fujifilm Dimatix (USA), Merck Kgaa (Germany), Novaled (Germany), Samsung Display (South Korea), and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (USA).

Organic Electronics Market – Segmentation

The global organic electronics market has been segmented on the basis of application, components, materials, and lastly region. As per application-based segmentation, this market has been segmented into displays, memory devices, organic light-emitting diode (OLED) lighting, photovoltaic cells, solar batteries, and others. The components-based segmentation segments the market into active components and passive components. Based on materials, the market has been segmented into conductors, dielectric, electrochromic, and luminescent materials among others.

