Global Intelligent Power ModuleBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global intelligent power module market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.The rising demand for consumer electronic devices, the rising trend of renewable energy resources, and rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles which are some of the factors expected to drive the Intelligent Power Module Market during the forecast period. However, the high-power dissipation of small IGBT modules is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global intelligent power module market are STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ON Semiconductor (US), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (Taiwan), and Sanken Electric Co. Ltd (Japan) among others.

Intelligent Power Module Market – Segmentation

The global intelligent power module market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The market, by voltage rating, has been segmented into Up to 600V, 601–1200V, and more than 1200V. By current rating, the market has been segmented into up to 100A, 101–600A, and more than 600A. By circuit configuration, the market has been segmented into 6-pack, 7-pack, phase bridge, and dual. By power device, the market has been segmented into IGBT and MOSFET. By application, the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, renewable energy, and others.

Intelligent Power Module Market – Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the intelligent power module market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world (RoW).

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the intelligent power module market during the forecast period due to the high presence of electronic component manufacturing industries and suppliers. The key players in the region include various tier 1 component manufacturers and foundries such as Taiwan Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, and Foxconn. The end users of intelligent power modules are limited to China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and India. However, the users in other countries do not require IMPs in industrial as well as commercial applications.

Therefore, the limited availability of end users in the rest of Asia-Pacific poses as a challenge for market growth. The rapid fluctuations in economic stability largely impacts the sales and profits of in-house international companies.

North America was the second largest market in 2017, valued at USD 514.9 million; the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3%. The presence of tier-1 manufacturers such as Texas Instruments, and ON Semiconductor in the US is driving the growth of the intelligent power module market.

