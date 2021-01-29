Global SCADA Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Market Overview

SCADA is an automation system that helps to acquire data from remote devices by using transmitters, pumps which is installed in the field. It provides remote control and also helps to operate the devices. Exploration of new oil and gas fields and low operational cost are the key factors that have led to a spur in the market of SCADA system. Moreover, Factors such as graphic display, trending, alarm, and data storing features are driving the market. Huge potential from renewable energy sector, high investments in infrastructure are some of the factors which are booming the SCADA Market. Additionally demand for reliable power distribution and transmission among different industries, rising demand for SCADA systems in oil & gas industry in emerging markets for efficient oil extraction are likely to accelerate the growth of supervisory control and data acquisition market during the forecast period. As per the study conducted by Market Research Future, the global market for SCADA systems is likely to grow at the CAGR of around 6.5%.

SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) is an automated tool which can administer, analyze, assemble data and generate reports. The global SCADA market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for safety, minimize distribution & transmission loss, and also due to deployment of SCADA data into cloud and incorporation with corporate IT. The increase in end-user industry applications is also expected to boost the growth; however, factors such as increasing cyber-attacks, administration issue with the data generated are likely to hamper the market growth.

Lack of awareness of the IT trends is a chief limitation for deploying the SCADA system. However, recent product advances can embed easily with the smart-phone and deliver ease of access to all employees working, numerous players are stepping in the SCADA market with the advanced and innovative products variants. It is predicted by the major players in the industry that no such substitute of this technology is expected to come in the market in coming decade. The opportunities in the SCADA market will be due to automation and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies for retail sector.

Key Players

Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd., Radiflow, General Electric, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Corporation, and Honeywell Automation are eminent names profiled in in the SCADA market report.

The report offers comprehensive profiles on these market players and assesses their current standing in the SCADA market. Company history coupled with annual turnover, segmental share, SWOT analysis, growth strategies, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, and latest R&D initiatives are outlined in the report.

Regional Insight

