Global Boom Truck Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The COVID-19 analysis in the report sheds light on the shrinking demand as well as the plummeting prices of power all across the world, leading to a profound effect on the overall industry. Keeping in mind the long-term impact of COVID-19, a majority of companies are currently striving to bring down the costs of safeguarding the liquidity, complete with efforts to ensure ceaseless operations in a bid to curb revenue loss. While countries are rushing to achieve a COVID-19 breakthrough, the present lockdown situation is restraining the movement of materials across construction sites. The short turn impact of the pandemic on companies has been unsparing, with a drastic drop in the investment capacity in line with the decline in power prices along with political uncertainty.

However, there is high hope for the boom truck market, in terms of profit in the coming years. The persistent surge in the demand from diverse industries like utility, telecom and construction can warrants a gainful future for the boom truck market. The increasing spending on infrastructure, especially in emerging countries like India, Brazil and China could create lucrative opportunities for the worldwide market. Frequent technological innovations along with the increasing manufacturing of customized boom trucks that cater to specific tasks helps boost the productivity in end-user industries. Keeping this objective in mind, diverse end-users generate massive demand for boom trucks, which helps benefit the market.

Another reason for the significant demand pertains to the aptness and suitability offered by boom trucks in industries such as construction, logistics and telecom. In recent years, the utility sector has emerged as a prime end-user in the boom truck market, given the rising number of maintenance activities in telecom wiring grids and electricity across the globe. Building repairs, street light maintenance and general maintenance are some of the primary utilities that deploy boom trucks.

Market Segmentation

The global boom truck market has been considered for capacity as well as application.

Depending on capacity, the market segmentation comprises up to 15 tons, 15 tons–25 tons, 25 tons–35 tons, and above 35 tons. Applications covered in the market study are industries, utilities, construction, and others.

Out of all the capacity-wise categories, the 25 tons–35 tons segment holds a major share of 33% in the global market, catapulting to the top position. Cranes with this capacity range consists of more number of sections within the crane truck compared to other capacity-based segments. A higher number of sections in the crane truck enhance the crane’s stability while it carries heavy loads. The cranes with this capacity are generally equipped with several jibs that elevate the functionality of the machine.

Among all the application areas mentioned, in 2018, the construction segment led the market and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the appraisal period. The segment can also record the maximum CAGR in the global market on account of the increasing construction projects across the world.

Regional Insight

The main markets for boom trucks are North America, Asia Pacific or APAC, Europe, and the rest of the world or RoW.

