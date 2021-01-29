Growing Demand for Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles in Asia Pacific to Drive Automotive Brake Caliper Market 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2023

The global automotive brake caliper market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global automotive brake caliper market is expected to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for higher technological specifications in the automotive industry and the growing demand for highly effective braking components that allow smooth braking without putting undue stress on the automotive body. The growing demand for technological advancement in the automotive industry is likely to be the major driver for the global automotive brake caliper market over the forecast period.

The report presents a detailed study of the global automotive brake caliper market, providing readers with detailed info on the market’s leading players, key segments, and major drivers and restraints. The historical growth trajectory of the global automotive brake caliper market is analyzed in detail in the report and serves as the basis for studied forecasts regarding the market’s growth prospects over the forecast period and beyond. Key elements of the global automotive brake caliper market are studied in the report in order to shed light on the various factors key to the market’s growth in the coming years.

Growth of the automotive industry is likely to be the major driver for the global automotive brake caliper market over the forecast period. The growing demand for high specifications on everyday passenger vehicles is likely to be a key driver for technological development in the automotive brake caliper market over the forecast period, leading to steady growth of the market in the coming years. The increasing attention being paid to braking technology and materials is likely to be a key driver for the global automotive brake caliper market over the forecast period. Braking efficiency plays a key part in ensuring driver safety and is thus likely to remain the focus of considerable attention from automotive industry players in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global automotive brake caliper market include Japan Brake Industrial Co. Ltd., Budweg Caliper A/S, BWI Group, AbeBrakes, ATL Industries, Robert Bosch, Apec Braking, ACDelco, Mando Corporation, Brembo S.p.A., WABCO, ZF Friedrichshafen, Continental AG, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., and Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

In July 2019, Carbon Performance announced the development of 3D printed brake calipers using its automated platform, SK3L370N. 3D printing could play a key role in the growth of the automotive brake caliper market over the forecast period, as it enables easy manufacturing of multiple copies of the given design.

In June 2019, KPS Capital Partners announced the sale of Chassis Brakes International Group to Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Segmentation:

The global automotive brake caliper market is segmented based on product type, material, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global automotive brake caliper market has been segmented into fixed and floating brake caliper.

On the basis of material, the automotive brake caliper market is segmented into cast iron, stainless steel, and aluminum.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive brake caliper market has been bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

On the basis of sales channel, the global market has been divided into OEM and aftermarket.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global automotive brake caliper market over the forecast period due to the growing automotive production in the region and the growing demand for product advancements in automotive technology. The growing demand for high-spec passenger cars in the region is also likely to be a key driver for the automotive brake caliper market over the forecast period. The rapid urbanization in this region has also resulted in an increasing emphasis on driver safety, which has led to increased attention on the safety attributes of various automotive components, including brake calipers. This is likely to be a key driver for the automotive brake caliper market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

