High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market Poised to Achieve Significant Growth in the Years to Come

The American Cancer Society estimated that about 161,360 new cases of prostate cancer have been registered in the US in 2017. Moreover, the number of people living beyond a cancer diagnosis were nearly 14.5 million in 2014 and is expected to rise to over 19 million by 2024.

Moreover, increasing development in the medical technology and its wide range of application used in the treatment of uterine fibroids, neurological disorders, cosmetic medicine and others fuel the growth of this market. However, high cost of the treatment and certain adverse effects are likely to restrain the market growth over the forecasted period.

The global high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2017–2023.

Get Sample Copy of Report @https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/885

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 115 market data tables and figures spread over 110 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

Major Players in High intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy Market

Some of the key players in the global market are Image Guided Therapy, EDAP TMS, SonaCare Medical, LLC, Theraclion, Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shanghai A&S Co. LTD, Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd., Insightec, Alpinion Medical Systems, and FUS Instruments.

Read More news:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/acute-intermittent-porphyria-market-trends-statistics-size-share-regional-analysis-by-key-players-2021-01-21

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/clonorchiasis-market-analysis-revenue-opportunities-growth-drivers-forecast-2017-2023-2021-01-21

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/acquired-aplastic-anemia-market-analysis-revenue-opportunities-growth-drivers-forecast-2023-2021-01-21

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/central-pontine-myelinolysis-market-top-scenario-swot-analysis-business-overview-forecast-2023-2021-01-21

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hospital-beds-market-outlook-with-covid-19-scenario-growth-latest-trend-analysis-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-21

https://primefeed.in/