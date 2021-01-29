Semiconductor Wafer Market 2021 Overview Industry, Product Overview and Scope, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Semiconductor Wafer Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest report on the Semiconductor wafer market reveals different factors that can impact the market in the near future. The increase in need for semiconductor wafer in level manufacturing equipment for electrical circuits and their accessories can underpin the expansion of the Semiconductor Wafer Market through the analysis period. As per MRFR data, the Semiconductor Wafer market can expand at about 3.8% CAGR across the assessment period. The Semiconductor Wafer market value is expected to touch USD 40 Bn by the end of the assessment period. A detailed assessment of the impact of COVID 19 pandemic on the semiconductor market is offered along with the report. The surge in demand for consumer electronic and rise of the IT sector are major factors that are likely to boost the market in the years ahead. The high demand for semiconductor wafer in the booming IT industry that boost supply chain around the globe can support the expansion of the semiconductor wafer market in the years ahead. Semiconductors emerging as a strong foundation for modern technology and high advancements in this field, the semiconductor wafer market is expected to thrive in the study period.

Key Players

Nikon (Japan), ASM International (U.S.), ASML Holding (Netherlands), Applied Materials (U.S.), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Kokusai (Japan), Screen Semiconductor Solutions (Japan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), KLA-Tencor Corporation (Japan), and Lam Research Corporation (U.S.), among others are some well-known dealers in the Semiconductor Wafer global market as listed by MRFR.

Market Segments

The segment evaluation of the semiconductor wafer market is based on process and application. The process based segments of the semiconductor wafer market are BOEL and FEOL. The application based segments of the semiconductor wafer market are Consumer Electronics, Automotive IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom, among others. The consumer electronic segments include Smartphone, Television, and Tablet/PC among others. The advent of IoT and its penetration in the consumer electronics industry is likely to bolster the expansion of the market in the years to come. Other factors, such as reliance on the connectivity concept to bridge consumer concerns and device capability gap can also underpin the expansion of the market across the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

In APAC, the rapid expansion of the semiconductor sector and easy accessibility of silicon wafer, along with increase in the demand for microelectronic devices can impel the expansion of the semiconductor wafer market across the analysis period. In addition, the presence of different digitization and electronic mobility aspects can boost the expansion of the market through the analysis period. Observing the current trends in the regional technology landscape, the sales of semiconductor enabled devices are sold in high number. These factors are likely to boost the expansion of APAC semiconductor wafer market in the study period.

In North America, the gradual increase in the need for small-sized gadgets with multiple functionalities, replacing use of single purpose serving devices, is expected to promote the expansion of the regional market. Advancements in wireless computing devices, such as tablets and smartphones that offer greater design with better efficacy can support the expansion of the semiconductor wafer market in North America in the analysis period. In Europe, high rate of adoption of semiconductor wafers by aviation sector can promote the expansion of the market through the analysis period. However, the semiconductor wafer industry is likely to face resistance in its expansion due to its environmental impact and shifting focus of companies on recycling to enhance their brand image in the market.

