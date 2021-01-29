Global Cosmetics and Personal Care IngredientsMarket Research Report2020-2026

Market Overview:

Cosmetics & personal care ingredients are blended and formulated to enhance the properties of various cosmetic products. Owing to the rising sales of beauty enhancing products, worldwide, the global cosmetics and personal care ingredients market has become a vibrantly growing space. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the valuation of global cosmetics and personal care ingredients market is estimated to reach USD 14,170.26 MN by 2025. In its recent industry analysis, MRFR asserts that the market would register over 5.78% CAGR throughout the review period (2017 – 2025).

Increasing consumers’ reliance on cosmetics for building up self-esteem & enhancing their social lives drives the market growth predominantly. For their health & personal hygiene, people are increasingly relying on personal care products. Rising consumption of cosmetics & personal care products among the working population is a significant growth driver for the market. Skincare, multipurpose, and skin lightening products witness augmenting sales throughout the year, which drives huge market demand. Furthermore, the hectic and heady lifestyle of people that leads them to simplify their daily beauty routines with using cosmetics increases the market size of cosmetics & personal care ingredients. The popularity of multipurpose products is on a constant rise as they provide several benefits at once, such as anti-aging, moisturizing, cleansing, UV protection, and antioxidant. With this trend, the consumption of multipurpose products is rising and expected to increase the consumption of cosmetics & personal care ingredients.

On the other hand, reported cases of allergies and adverse effects related to the use of some ingredients might act as a major headwind for the growth of the market.

Major Players:

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

Eastman Chemical Company

Dow

SABIC

Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market – Segments

MRFR has segmented the report into four market dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Type : Glycerols, Formaldehyde, Titanium Dioxide, Alcohols, Isopropyls, Dimethicone, Parabens, Sodium Lauryl Sulphate, Tocopherols, Oleochemical, Benzones, Surfactants, Botanical Extracts, Polymer, and others.

By Application : Emulsifiers & Stabilizer, Preservatives, Thickeners, Moisturizers, Emollient, and others..

Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the cosmetics & personal care ingredients market appears fragmented with the many notable players. Encouraged by the continually changing consumers’ preferences & demands, manufacturers operating in the market come up with variations such as with a different type of preservative, with longer-lasting effects, etc. Thus, the industry is ready to invest time & money in R&D required for further formulation work. They also try to expand their business by entering emerging markets like Latin America, Africa, and APAC.

