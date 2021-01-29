Global Anti-Microbial Coating Market Research Report2020-2026

According to MRFR analysis, Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market size was valued at around USD 4 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach around USD 7.2 Billion by the end of 2027 at 6% CAGR.

The growth of the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market is linked to the growth in construction activities across the globe, especially in developing countries. The increased demand for antimicrobial coatings in the healthcare industry is likely to propel the growth of the global market. They are used in the coatings of medical devices, doors, window panels, and handles, among others. Additionally, stringent government regulations are mandating the usage of safe and bacteria-free school and healthcare premises, which is likely to boost the demand for antimicrobial coatings. Additionally, they are widely used in the food industry to prevent fruits and vegetables from bacteria and fungi. They are known to kill E. coli, listeria, and Pseudomonas, which causes food poisoning and respiratory diseases. The global pandemic crisis due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has made end users more cautious, which is likely to propel the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market during the study period.

Also Read: https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2021/01/anti-microbial-coating-market-size_20.html

However, factors such as the lack of awareness among end users and the availability of substitutes are likely to impact the growth of the global antimicrobial coatings market.

Competitive Landscape

Also Read: https://articlescad.com/anti-microbial-coating-market-size-estimation-price-trends-sales-industry-latest-news-and-cons-422523.html

The global antimicrobial coatings market is consolidated with the prominent players holding most of the market share. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in the development of new antimicrobial activities through advanced nanotechnologies to achieve a leading position in the global market. Furthermore, they are also engaged in product developments and expansion through mergers & acquisitions.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/infrared-search-track-irst-system-market-analysis-with-top-key-players-share-size-growth-forecast-2026-2021-01-21

Segmentation:

By Product

This segment is further segmented into antimicrobial powder coatings and surface modifications and coatings.

The antimicrobial coating is further segmented into silver, copper, and others. This segment holds the largest share of the global antimicrobial coating market. These coatings are widely used in mold remediation, construction, HVAC system, and food service industry applications.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/chip-scale-package-led-market-driven-by-the-application-in-consumer-electronics-sector-know-covid-19-analysis-top-companies–samsung-electronics-co-ltd-lumileds-holding-bv-2021-01-19

Surface modifications and coatings are further segmented into E. coli, listeria, Pseudomonas, and others. They are widely used in the food industry to prevent microbial accumulation on fruits and vegetables. E. coli, listeria, and Pseudomonas are the microbes that cause food poisoning, respiratory diseases, and skin infections.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/intelligent-sensor-market-industry-analysis-size-share-growthcovid-19-impact-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-12

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://primefeed.in/