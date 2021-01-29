Global Water-Soluble PaintsMarket Research Report2020-2026

Market Overview:

The resins in water gets easily soluble are called water soluble paints. In this type of paints water is used as a dispersal agent for resins which synthesized by polymerization. These paints are eco-friendly in nature and are easier to apply on different applications of building & construction, automotive, and furniture among other industry. It contains most of the solid dissolved in the water-based dispersion and rest water miscible organic solvents.

Water soluble paints are driven with major consumption in building and construction industry due excellence of properties like corrosive resistance and glossy properties. However, the growing population, infrastructure development, and ease of availability increases the demand in commercial, residential, and industrial construction applications. The major growth factor of market is comprising from automotive industry due to increase in individual investment power and change in lifestyle.

Water soluble paints is segmented in different product types, such as acrylic, polyester, alkyd, epoxy, and epoxy ester. This types of product finds an application in building & construction, automotive, furniture making industry, and others end-use industry. The advancement in the manufacturing technology of water soluble paints boost the market over the forecast period.

DowDupont introduced the waterborne acrylic polymer technology for high performance and low VOC industrial coatings. This helped the industry to offer finishing paints in tanks, pipes, bridges, metal buildings, beams, doors, and ceilings. Asia-Pacific is one of the largest market in demand of water soluble paints due to huge investment in building & construction and automotive sectors. Also, the pace in furniture industry expected to fuel the demand of water soluble paints over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Water soluble paints market is competitive and the major players involved in the market are adopting strategies such as acquisitions, product launch, investment in R&D and expansion to attain significant market share and gain sizeable revenue,

