Global Halogen-Free Flame RetardantsMarket Research Report2020-2026

Regionally, the global halogen-free flame-retardant market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the global halogen-free flame retardants market in 2016 owing to growing demand from reviving construction, automotive, and aerospace industries in the region. Use of plastics along with halogen-free flame retardants in the automotive parts such as chemical tanks, cable insulation, gas cans, carpet fibers help to reduce overall weight and toxic emissions in the environment. The U.S. aerospace and defense (A&D) industry is the world’s leading innovator and producer of technologically advanced aircraft, space and defense systems. In 2016, the U.S. aerospace industry contributed around export sales of USD 147 billion to the U.S. economy.

hus, rising adoption of lightweight aircraft with low emission and higher fuel efficiency are expected to augment the market growth. Furthermore, the construction spending as of March 2018 is nearly USD 1,284,740 million according to United States Census Bureau. The reviving construction activities in this region is expected to drive the demand for these flame retardants over the assessment period. Furthermore, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced safer alternatives for halogenated flame retardants such as hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD) and entabromodiphenyl ether (pentaBDE) in 2014, which is likely to propel the demand for non-halogenated flame retardants.

Europe was the second largest region in the global halogen-free flame retardant market in 2016 on account of the high product demand from the automotive sector. The European FP7 research project NANOFRABS developed new and more effective halogen-free flame retardant for ABS compound by incorporation of nanofillers. These ABS compound are much lighter than any other plastics and thereby can help in vehicle reduction by 10%, which makes them fuel efficient. They are highly used in dashboards, wheel covers, bumper bars, and others due to their strength, chemical and scratch resistance.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth owing to the high demand for non-halogenated flame retardants from major end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics. High production and sales of automotive and consumer electronics in China, India, South Korea and Australia is expected to drive the market growth in this region.

Latin America is projected to witness a significant growth owing to the high demand for halogen-free flame retardants from the automotive industry.

The infrastructural and the construction activities in the GCC countries are likely to fuel the demand for halogen-free flame retardants in the Middle East & Africa over the assessment period.

