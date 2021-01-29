Hemangioma Market Is Set for Financial Gains in the Forecast Period Of 2017 to 2023

The hemangioma market is growing mainly due to the rising cases of hemangioma. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The hemangioma market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Hemangioma is the birthmark or benign tumors of infancy that occurs due to an abnormal collection of blood vessels. This occurs in 5-10% of infants worldwide. Hepatic hemangiomas are mesenchymal, and usually are solitary. Hemangioma affect internal organs such as the liver, other parts of the gastrointestinal system, the brain, or organs of the respiratory system. The treatment options of hemangiomas include corticosteroid medication, beta-blockers, laser treatment, medicated gel, and surgery.

Hepatic hemangiomas are more common in females than males, and they can be seen in any age group, but mostly diagnosed in between the age of 30 to 50 years i.e. 60 % to 80%.

The great economic development has also been observed in Asia Pacific region. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, during 2015–16, the total health expenditure was USD 170.4 billion, which is 3.6% higher than expenditure of 2014–15.

