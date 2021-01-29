Verrucous Carcinoma Market with Size Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Drivers, Challenges With Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The verrucous carcinoma market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising prevalence of oral cancer. Other key factors such as the change to sedentary lifestyle, growing consumption of alcohol, increase in smoking, and increasing incidents of sexually transmitted diseases by human papillomavirus (HPV) are contributing towards the growth of the market. However, factors such as high cost of surgical procedures, expensive chemotherapy treatments, risks of recurrence of cancer, and the side effects associated with treatments are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global verrucous carcinoma market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. The verrucous carcinoma market, by diagnosis, is categorized into biopsy, endoscopy, and imaging tests. Imaging tests are categorized into computerized tomography scans, magnetic resonance imaging, and positron emission tomography scans. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and targeted drug therapy. The surgery category consists of surgical excision and Mohs micrographic surgery. Chemotherapy consists of bleomycin, 5-fluorouracil, cisplatin, methotrexate, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is the largest in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and growing healthcare expenditure. According to the Genital HPV Infection, Fact Sheet 2017, 79 million American adults were infected with HPV. Such a high incidence of sexually transmitted human papillomavirus (HPV) drives market growth in this region.

Europe (UK, Belgium, France, and Netherlands) is the second largest verrucous carcinoma market during the forecast period. The increasing occurrence of head and neck cancer drives the market in this region. According to Cancer Research UK in 2015, there were12061 new cases of head and neck cancer. Thus, the growing cases of head and neck cancer facilitate the market growth.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global verrucous carcinoma market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising prevalence of smoking in this region. According to the World Health Organization in 2015, 47.6% and 33.7% of people smoked tobacco in China and Japan, respectively. This is expected to provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to low per capita income and lack of availability of well-trained healthcare professionals. However, the rising oncology and palliative care services both at the hospital level and in the community are expected to influence the market in a positive way.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global verrucous carcinoma market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US) Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Asia Pacific), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Eli Lilly and Company. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Europe), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Europe), Pfizer Inc. (US), and others

Browse More Healthcare Reports:

