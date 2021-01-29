U.S. Direct Anterior Approach Market Size By Application, Growth Potential, Price Trend & Forecast till 2023

Market Summary:

Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the US direct anterior approach (total hip replacement) in ASC market is deemed to surpass a valuation of USD 1,793.2 million during the forecast period (2017-2023). The growth can be observed due to favorable reimbursement schemes, increasing number of arthritis patients, and technological advancements in this field. Furthermore, the government initiative of allocating new funds coupled with development of new policies have reduced the waiting time for hip reconstructions, and increased the number of operations. These factors can drive the market growth remarkably. The technological advancements such as newly developed prostheses with improved strength and reliability of joints reduce the need and cost of revision surgery. Hence, the emergence of these techniques is expected to drive the market expansion in the forecast period.

However, high cost of total hip arthroplasty (THA) can prove detrimental to the otherwise growing market. But noteworthy factors such as rising geriatric population, and growing research and development by key players globally, leave a positive impact on the market and negate the aforementioned restraints.

Noteworthy trends are making their way into the market, namely development of robotics for increased precision and advent of sophisticated technology for quicker recovery time. For instance, the latest advanced technology called SUPERPATH, involves sparing the surrounding muscles and tendons when performing total hip replacement surgery. It also assures swift recovery time for the patient and reduced hospital stay.

The U.S. Direct Anterior Approach (Total Hip Replacement) Market in ACS – Segmental Analysis

According to the extensive report, the U.S. direct anterior approach (total hip replacement) in ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) market is segmented on the basis of U.S. total hip replacement, U.S. total hip replacement by direct anterior approach (DAA), and U.S. total hip replacement for DAA in ASC. The U.S. Total Hip Replacement by DAA segment is booming aggressively as this form of surgery reduces recovery time resulting in decreased hospital stay, and less scarring is observed. It can touch a valuation of USD 4,926.5 million by 2023, growing at a 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

The U.S. direct anterior approach (total hip replacement) in ACS market has been on an upward trajectory owing to rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. The associated advantages with minimally invasive surgeries can boost market growth during the forecast period in the United States. Moreover, key manufacturers are focusing on technological advances and are striving to expand their geographical outreach to strengthen their market position.

Continuous innovation is one of the aspects these players are leveraging for competitive gains, leading to the scaling of the market in the U.S. In addition, increasing incidence of injuries and rising cases of obesity can fuel market growth. The presence of high quality healthcare system has been paramount in boosting the market in the region. Product launches by key manufacturers are keeping the market afloat. For instance, in June 2018, OrthoGrid Systems launched HipGrid NINE for outpatient total hip replacement, which enables greater utility for C-arm imaging systems often found in ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals.

The U.S. Direct Anterior Approach (Total Hip Replacement) in ACS Market– Competitive Dashboard

Prominent companies in the market are Proliance Surgeons, OrthAlign, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Orthoillinois, Bone & Joint Surgery Clinic, Centre for Special Surgery, The Hip and knee center, and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (DePuy Synthes), and others.

Browse More Healthcare Reports:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/07/digital-radiology-devices-market-including-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/07/chemotherapy-market-by-trends-chemotherapy-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/07/pediatric-catheters-market-by-trends-demand-industry-analysis-growth-scope-size-overall-analysis-and-prognostication/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/07/stem-cell-manufacturing-market-potential-growth-attractive-valuation-make-it-is-a-long-term-investment-top-players/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/07/medical-imaging-software-market-global-industry-key-trends-scope-size-competitive-scenario-current-and-future-players/

https://primefeed.in/