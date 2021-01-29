Global Bronze Market Research Report2020-2026

Market Overview:

Bronze Market is an alloy primarily consisting of copper and around 12% tin. It is reddish brown in color and its history dated back to 3500 BC. Bronze is widely used since its discovery for making various artifacts & sculpture, armor & weapons, tools, coins & medals, bronze mirrors, traditional building material such as bronze tiles, musical instruments such as bells and singing bowls, ornaments, utensils, and bronze plate among other. The global bronze market is expected to be majorly driven by a wide range of applications in various industry such as architecture, marine, automotive, electrical & electronics, and other industries.

Competitive Analysis

Farmers Copper Ltd.

Advance Bronze Incorporated

Wieland Metals Inc

Lebronze alloys

KME Germany GmbH & Co KG

LDM B.V.

CONCAST METAL PRODUCTS CO.

Aviva Metals

PMX Industries Inc

Powerway Alloy

Market Segmentation

The global bronze market is segmented by type, process, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of the type, the global bronze market is segmented into standard bronze, aluminum bronze, phosphor bronze, silicon bronze, manganese bronze, leaded bronze, and others.

On the basis of the process, the global bronze market is segmented into bronze castings, bronze extrusions, and bronze forgings.

On the basis of the end-user industry, the global bronze market is segmented into architecture, marine, automotive, electrical & electronics and others.

On the basis of the region, the global bronze is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for Bronze owing to its rising population and rapid economic development. Numerous applications in end-user industries such as marine, electrical & electronics, and automotive industry among other are driving the regional bronze market and the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the key region supplying ultra-large ship vessels across the globe due to their superior fuel efficiency, thereby, it is expected to ensure steady revenue source for the bronze market over the forecast period. Strong electrical & electronics industry base in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan was driving the demand for bronze based electrical & electronics components in 2017 and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. Additionally, large automobile industry in China is expected to fuel the demand for bronze based automotive components during the forecast period. Easy relaxed norms due to “FDI India” is expected to expand footprints of North American and European manufacturers in the region during the forecast period.

