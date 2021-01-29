Harsh Climatic Conditions Induce Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing System Demand 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects2023

Window and exterior sealing systems aid in the protection of automotive interiors from harsh climatic conditions and exterior environment. They also ensure a smooth and comfortable ride. Automotive window and exterior sealing systems are gaining widespread adoption among end users and realizing the traction in the market, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its latest study has predicted a CAGR of 7% in the global automotive windows and exterior sealing system market over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The automotive window and exterior sealing system market is growing in line with the sale of automobiles worldwide. Degrading climatic conditions have necessitated the use of sealing systems in automobiles to protect them from dust and other impurities. Thus, automakers are progressively investing in suitable window and exterior sealing systems. The fast pace of innovation in the sealings space in terms of materials has facilitated rapid growth within the market. Conventional sealing materials are now being replaced with synthetically produced materials such as vulcanized rubber and thermoplastic. these materials exhibit greater strength and support to window glasses. Additionally, these materials can be altered to suit specific requirements.

Segmentation

The automotive window and exterior sealing market have been segmented based on component type, exterior seals, and vehicle type.

By component type, the automotive window and exterior sealing system market has been segmented into roof ditch molding, seals, and glass run channels. The glass run channels segment is exhibiting remarkable growth. Glass run channels can be easily mass produced at a low cost and thus are highly preferred in the automotive industry.

By exterior seals, the market has been segmented into trunk seals, front windshield seals, and hood seals. The trunk and front windshield seals are generally used, and hence the trunk seals and front windshield seals segments are estimated to lead the market. Hood seals are not necessary, and hence they are generally used as an added feature due to which the segment is lagging behind.

By vehicle type, the market has been segmented into light commercial vehicle (LCV), passenger vehicle, electric vehicle, and high commercial vehicle (HCV).

Regional Analysis

By region, the automotive window and exterior sealing system market has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

North America accounts for almost one-third share of the global automotive window and exterior sealing system market. The US is the key contributor to North America which stood at USD 6 Bn in 2016. North America region has excellent road infrastructure and high disposable income due to which the sale of large caravans is considerably high. The climatic conditions in the region range from moderate to extreme which induce the need for automotive window and exterior sealing systems.

Europe is a significant market for automotive window and exterior sealing system. Extreme cold climatic conditions throughout the year which necessitates the use of automotive window and exterior sealing systems. High sale of automotive in the region coupled with high disposable income reflects favorably on the market growth.

The APAC market demand is sustained by tropical climate in the region which requires automotive window and exterior sealing systems. Growing sales of vehicles in the region has boosted the demand for such systems.

Competitive Landscape

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Saar Gummi Czech S.R.O. (Czech Republic), Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc. (U.S.), Standard Profil A.S. (Turkey), Henniges Automotive North America, Inc. (U.S.), Minth Group Limited (China), PPAP Automotive Ltd. (India), REHAU Incorporated (U.S.), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lauren Plastics, LLC (U.S.), and Hutchinson Sealing Systems, Inc. (U.S.) are the noteworthy players in the automotive window and exterior sealing system market.

Industry Updates

April 2019 – Vorwerk Autotec, a company which specializes in the development and production of high-quality suspension bushings for the automotive industry, announced an investment of EUR 43 Mn in a Serbian factory. The company has planned to build the factory in the industrial zone of Preljina, near Cacak, in central Serbia where it will produce bushings and sealings for OEM customers including Audi, BMW, Mini, Volkswagen, and Porsche.

