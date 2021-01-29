Global Carborundum IndustryMarket Research Report2020-2026

Market Overview:
Growing electrical & electronics industry is the prime factor propelling the growth of the carborundum market. The product consumption is increasing in a wide range of electronics applications such as kiln furniture, process components, electrical field grading, and surge protection due to its superior properties such as chemical inertness, thermal shock resistance, abrasion hardness, and sinterability.
The product use is increasing in the automotive industry owing to the high density, excellent oxidation resistance, chemical inertness, high strength, and high thermal shock resistance. Carborundum is used in numerous automobile applications including bearing & wear parts, brake pads, abrasives, and diesel particulate filters, among others. Flourishing automotive industry in the developing countries is fueling the product demand. Additionally, growing demand for electric vehicles due to less carbon emission is likely to drive the market growth at a significant rate in the coming years.
Key Players
- Gaddis Engineered Materials
- ESK-SIC GmbH
- ESD-SIC
- AGSCO Corporation
- Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Company Limited
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Timcal Ltd
- Grindwell Norton Ltd
- Saint-Gobain Ceramics Materials GmbH
- Entegris Inc
- Snam Abrasives Pvt Ltd
- Norstel AB
- Carborundum Universal Ltd
Scope of the Report
This market research report covers the Global Carborundum Industry research report on the basis of country analysis:
Market Segmentation
Global Carborundum market report has been segmented on various categories. These include types of Carborundum, applications and on the basis of geography.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of types Carborundum has been segmented as:
- Black SiC,
- Green SiC,
- Others which includes- metallurgical SiC, Coated SiC, SiC micro grit, refractory SiC.
On the basis of application the global Carborundum market report has been segmented into-
- Electronics & semiconductors,
- Aerospace & aviation,
- Medical & healthcare,
- Automotive,
- Steel & energy and
- Others which includes fabrications chemicals Jewelry etc
