Increasing Sales of High-End Automobiles to Expand Automotive Seat Heater Market 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2023

Market Synopsis:

Automotive seat heater market 2020 is indicated to gain momentum. The report provided by Market Research Future (MRFR) has suggested that the global automotive seat heater market is supposed to expand at 6% CAGR over the forecast period 2017 to 2023. Advancing technologies are anticipated to enhance the capability of these heaters to produce heat when energized. In addition, the various components of the product, such as temperature control module, wiring harness, switches, and heater chip among others are presumed to undergo innovations and transformations with time. This, in turn, is poised to unleash promising growth opportunities for the market players. The foreseeable automotive seat heater market trends assessed in the analysis by MRFR suggest that the market is set to thrive on the technological innovations.

The growth of the market is also projected to expedite due to the rising demand for vehicles. These heaters are integrated into both passenger and commercial vehicles. Increasing demand being observed in the automotive industry is poised to encourage automotive seat heater market growth in the upcoming years. Rising disposable income over years has led to rising sales of passenger cars. It is poised to follow a similar pattern in the foreseeable future. Also, the investments being made by the governments to support the expansion of public transportation is likely to increase demand for automotive seat heaters.

Passenger experience is the key area of focus in today’s automotive industry. Seat heater offers optimum level of comfort to passengers during extreme conditions. Thus, it is likely to attract investments by key manufacturers to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. These factors are presumed to work in favor of the growth of the automotive seat heater market during the evaluation period. In addition, cars are being manufactured with long-lasting engines. Regular investments in servicing and maintenance have increased the life span of vehicles. These factors have been paving the way for the development of the aftermarket. This growth rate of the aftermarket is poised to motivate growth of the automotive heater market in the near future. However, rising awareness about accidents caused by seat heater coils has been projected to check the growth rate of the global market in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the two segments of the automotive seat heater market are composite fiber heater and carbon fiber heater.

On the basis of sales channel, automotive seat heater market has been divided into OEM and aftermarket.

Based on vehicle type, the segments of the automotive seat heater market covers passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical evaluation of the global automotive seat heater market has been provided in this MRFR report. It covers four major regions that are sub-segmented and analyzed on the level of key countries. The regional segments profiled are – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is a major market and is anticipated to account for the leading position in the market place. Increasing demand for high-end luxurious cars with primary emphasis on passenger experience is prognosticated to drive the growth of the regional market. Also, the region borders countries that have low-temperature weather conditions. It is supposed to boost the demand in the automotive seat heater market in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Dashboard:

II-VI Marlow, Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Gentherm (U.S.), Changchun SET Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Guangzhou Tachibana Electronic Co., Ltd. (China), Kongsberg Automotive (Norway), I.G. Bauerhin GmbH (Germany), Champion Seat Systems (U.S.), Seat Comfort Systems (U.S.), and Langfang Golden Time Technology Development Co., Ltd. (China) are few of the major players holding global automotive seat heater market share.

